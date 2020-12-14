Cuomo Eyes New Cluster Zones as NYC Shuts Indoor Dining; Mayor Says Prep for ‘Full Shutdown'

What to Know The first vaccine shot was administered to a critical care nurse in Queens, New York, on Monday; New Jersey is expected to give out its first doses a day later

Widescale vaccination isn't expected until late next spring or summer at the earliest; in the meantime, officials are facing severe viral resurgence. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has closed indoor dining in NYC

More restrictions are on the table as well; the governor is expected to debut new cluster zones Monday tied to regional hospitalization and positivity rates. It's part of his revised winter COVID-19 battle plan

A New York City nurse received the first coronavirus vaccination in the state and purportedly the nation Monday, a beacon of hope for the pandemic-ravaged U.S. mecca nearly 300 days after its first confirmed case. At the same time, indoor dining is shuttered once again and Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to debut new cluster zones, both stark reminders that the crisis at hand is still far from over.

Even as he celebrated the first vaccines in the five boroughs Monday as the launch of the city's final battle in the COVID war, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned New Yorkers to expect additional restrictions beyond closing dine-in "quite soon."

Decisions on restrictions ultimately come from the governor, though de Blasio says he continues to be in close communication with Cuomo on next steps.

In a historic moment, New York health care workers were among the first Americans to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

"What is increasingly clear is all forms of restrictions need to be on the table," de Blasio said. "You have to be ready now for a full shutdown, a pause like we had at the end of the spring."

Cuomo left that option on the table late last week as he outlined a revised post-holiday COVID plan, one that prioritizes containing hospitalization rates above all else as the city and state combat their most significant viral increases in months.

As part of that plan, the governor established new standards for designating red, orange and yellow micro-cluster zones that focus acutely on hospitalizations as well as positivity rates. He is expected to outline new cluster zones Monday.

New York's coronavirus transmission rate is on the rise, and there are new standards for designating micro-clusters.

If any region in the state is projected to hit 90 percent hospital capacity within 21 days, the governor will impose a red zone shutdown. That means nonessential businesses, schools and restaurant table service close in a given region for an indefinite period of time, a measure reminiscent of strict lockdowns from spring.

Going forward, areas will be deemed orange zones if they are at 85 percent hospital capacity and a positivity rate of at least 4 percent for 10 days or the Department of Health determines hospitalization rates to be unacceptably high.

One other adjustment: gyms and salons will be permitted to continue operating in orange zones with increased testing and reduced capacity (25 percent; the current limit on those businesses within non-orange zones is 33 percent). Cuomo said he made the change because says capacity limits and additional regulation have dramatically reduce spread in those places. The state has said that transmission rates in those businesses have been lower than previously feared.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

As for yellow zones, those will be areas with positivity rates of 3 percent or higher for 10 days that also are in the top 10 percent for hospital admissions per capita over the past week and see week-over-week growth in daily admissions.

The changes come as hospitalization rates have increased almost across the board in New York state, a consequence of the latest national flood in cases. Daily deaths are on the rise, too, though both those and hospitalizations are at much lower levels than in April. Length of admission has also been profoundly reduced.

That the numbers will continue to increase well into January is a given, Cuomo has said. His goal is to lessen the blow. In addition to prioritizing hospitalization rates, the governor's updated winter plan also factors risk level of economic activity, transmission rates and density into the restriction equation.

For the second time, dining will no longer be allowed in NYC as COVID rates continue to soar across the state and the country. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

That, he says, is why he shut down indoor dining in New York City as of Monday despite contact tracing data that shows restaurants and bars contribute to fewer than 2 percent of statewide exposures Cuomo also cited sustained increases in the city's hospitalization and positivity rates as reasons for the closure.

While New York City fares better on both those metrics than most of the state's 10 regions, the density that makes it one of the most vibrant places in the world also makes it more vulnerable to exponential spread as it saw in the spring.

Once again, restaurant owners and staff in the city are left only with takeout/delivery and outdoor dining as revenue-generating options, though the latter is going to become more difficult as winter progresses. The first major snowstorm in well more than a year is expected to hit the city on Wednesday.

This one could bury al fresco chairs under a foot of snow. And it could also remove the outdoor dining option entirely. The city's sanitation department said in a winter operations advisory issued Sunday that outdoor dining will be suspended when more than an inch of snow is forecast. If more than a foot is forecast, which is the situation here, restaurants have to remove or consolidate their outdoor setups. Some of those have grown especially elaborate over the last two months as struggling eateries sought to fortify their outdoor options in a battle to survive.

Indoor dining operations will be suspended as of Monday, the same day wintry weather is expected to strike the tri-state, delivering not one, but two chances for snowfall this week. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

For the rest of the state, the status of indoor dining remains unchanged for now.

The matter has become the subject of increasing controversy both within New York state and across the river, where Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly said closing dine-in is not on his agenda despite soaring increases in COVID metrics.

New Jersey set another new single-day COVID case record of the weekend and its hospitalizations are also at their highest totals since mid-May. Pressed on the indoor dining issue in a series of press briefings last week, Murphy reiterated his intent to move ahead with what he describes as a surgical, targeted approach to high-risk infection sources as the state focuses on its vaccine distribution plan.

Both New Jersey and New York expect additional allocations of Pfizer's shots in the coming weeks as well as initial allocations from Moderna. The FDA is expected to decide on whether to grant emergency use for that vaccine this week.

The developments come as the U.S. battles a crisis that appears only on track to intensify over the course of the next month or so. To date, the country has confirmed more than 16 million coronavirus cases and is on track to surpass a 300,000 world-high death toll as early as Monday, according to Johns Hopkins.