Mental, Emotional Stress Caused By ‘COVID Fatigue' is Serious Problem, Cuomo Says

Cuomo said that after talking to people and hearing their concerns, he realized that "we have a serious problem of the emotional stress and anxiety that COVID has caused. And the longer it goes on, the worse it is getting...There is an emotional toll - one day they will be talking about PTSD from COVID."

"It is frightening, COVID, and it has caused significant anxiety among many people," he said, adding that "it is worrisome to me - not as a governor, just as a person. Yes, we see it in the numbers, you see it in substance abuse, you see it in domestic violence, you see it in the number of people calling for mental health treatment."

Cuomo went on to say that he is worried about loved ones and the toll the health crisis is having on there emotional and mental wellbeing.

"I speak to friends and my family who I am worried about - you can hear it in their voice. There is an emotional toll - one day they will be talking about PTSD from COVID. They will be. And then they will be up here with some mental health experts and some psychiatrists who are talking about the PTSD effect on children, on seniors, on all individuals who are suffering from the anxiety and stress from COVID. That is going to happen," he said.

The governor said that the state is looking to increase services across the board to deal with the mental and emotional stress brought on by the pandemic's new normal.

Cuomo said it is understandable not to feel oneself, given the "terrible period" the world is living through due to the ongoing pandemic. However, he urged New Yorkers to check in on one another and talk about how they are feeling and dealing with the pandemic.

"The 'How's everything going?' 'How do you feel?' 'How are you dealing with this?' is more important than ever before. And slowing down and asking the question and slowing down so the person can answer the question and get past the trite, quick response - 'I'm fine, I'm fine, I'm fine, oh yes, I'm fine, everybody's fine,' he said before adding: "Nobody's fine. You can't be going through this and be fine. You can have issues that you feel you're dealing with fine, but nobody can be fine. This is a terrible period."

The pandemic has proven to be stressful and incredibly frightening for some people.

Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in both adults and children, particularly during uncertain times. This is why it is crucial to take care of your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.

The CDC reminds everyone that each individual reacts differently to a stressful situation. Your response to a situation may be completely different than another person's due to a number of factors.

