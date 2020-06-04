Protesters Urged to Get Tested as Percent Positives in NYC, Other Regions See Drastic Drop

What to Know Two percent of coronavirus tests performed in New York City Wednesday came back positive -- a drastic drop from just six weeks ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed Thursday during his daily coronavirus briefing

Two percent of coronavirus tests performed in New York City Wednesday came back positive -- a drastic drop from just six weeks ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed Thursday during his daily coronavirus briefing.

New York City's 2 percent of positive cases is in contrast to the 26 percent of positive cases it saw just six weeks.

"Look at how far we've come," Cuomo said.

However, the Big Apple is not the only region that has seen such a dramatic drop in its positive coronavirus cases.

Of the COVID-19 tests performed in Long Island Wednesday, 2 percent came back positive, compared to 20 percent a month-and-a-half ago. Western New York also saw 2 percent come back positive, compared to the 15 percent it obtained six weeks ago. Meanwhile, one percent of the tests from the Capital region came back positive Wednesday.

The state performs an average of 50,000 coronavirus tests per day -- more than any other state or country per capita, according to the governor.

"Everything that we have done is smart and is working and its in the numbers," Cuomo said, adding "We are making great progress, but as fast as these numbers came down, is as fast as these numbers could go up."

Cuomo has cited adhering to social distancing norms and the use of masks as part of the reason why the rates have dropped.

"This is all a function of our behavior. Nothing more and nothing less," the governor said.

Additionally, Cuomo announced the state is expanding COVID-19 testing criteria to include any individual who attended any of the recent protests across the state.

Cuomo encouraged any individual who attended a protest to get a test.