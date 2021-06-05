Cuomo Picks 10 New Sites for NY ‘Vax and Scratch' Lotto – Prizes Still Worth Up to $5 Million

New York's "Vax and Scratch" vaccine incentive program gets another extension next week at 10 new state-run vaccination sites, offering people a chance to win $5 million to just roll up their sleeves, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

People who get vaccinated at any of the select state-run sites between Monday, June 7 and Friday, June 11 win a free $20 scratch-off ticket with prizes worth up to $5 million. You've got a one in nine chance of winning some prize between that mammoth amount and $20 -- odds Cuomo describes as a no-lose situation.

Participating sites (see details below) will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the program. The scratch-offs are one of a bevy of new incentives being offered at the state and city level to push vaccination rates beyond their recent plateau.

"A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York's efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19," Cuomo said in a statement. "This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we're extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket."

Here's the prize payout for the scratch-off game:

1st: $5 million

2nd: $50,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $5,000

5th: $2,000

6th: $500

7th: $400

8th: $200

9th: $100

10th: $50

11th: $40

12th: $30

13th: $20

These are the 10 new sites that will take part in the program next week. They are open to walk-ins as well as people who schedule appointments.

Queensbury Aviation Mall - Sears

578 Aviation Road

Queensbury, NY 12804

Rochester Dome Arena

2695 East Henrietta Rd

Henrietta, NY 14467

Jones Beach - Field 3

1 Ocean Pkwy

Wantagh, NY 11793

Suffolk CCC - Brentwood

1001 Crooked Hill Rd

Brentwood, NY 11717

SUNY Orange

9 East Conkling Ave

Middletown, NY 10940

Ulster Fairgrounds

249 Libertyville Rd

New Paltz, NY 12561

SUNY Oneonta

108 Ravine Parkway

Oneonta, NY 13820

Bay Eden Senior Center

1220 East 229th St

Bronx, NY 10466

SUNY Potsdam

44 Pierrepont Ave

Potsdam, NY 13676

University at Buffalo South Campus

3435 Main St

Buffalo, NY 14214

Nearly 58% of New Yorkers age 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of Friday.