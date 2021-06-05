Cuomo Picks 10 New Sites for NY ‘Vax and Scratch' Lotto – Prizes Still Worth Up to $5 Million

New York's "Vax and Scratch" vaccine incentive program gets another extension next week at 10 new state-run vaccination sites, offering people a chance to win $5 million to just roll up their sleeves, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.
People who get vaccinated at any of the select state-run sites between Monday, June 7 and Friday, June 11 win a free $20 scratch-off ticket with prizes worth up to $5 million. You've got a one in nine chance of winning some prize between that mammoth amount and $20 -- odds Cuomo describes as a no-lose situation.
Participating sites (see details below) will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the program. The scratch-offs are one of a bevy of new incentives being offered at the state and city level to push vaccination rates beyond their recent plateau.
"A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York's efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19," Cuomo said in a statement. "This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we're extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket."
Here's the prize payout for the scratch-off game:
- 1st: $5 million
- 2nd: $50,000
- 3rd: $20,000
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $2,000
- 6th: $500
- 7th: $400
- 8th: $200
- 9th: $100
- 10th: $50
- 11th: $40
- 12th: $30
- 13th: $20
These are the 10 new sites that will take part in the program next week. They are open to walk-ins as well as people who schedule appointments.
Queensbury Aviation Mall - Sears
578 Aviation Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
Rochester Dome Arena
2695 East Henrietta Rd
Henrietta, NY 14467
Jones Beach - Field 3
1 Ocean Pkwy
Wantagh, NY 11793
Suffolk CCC - Brentwood
1001 Crooked Hill Rd
Brentwood, NY 11717
SUNY Orange
9 East Conkling Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
Ulster Fairgrounds
249 Libertyville Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
SUNY Oneonta
108 Ravine Parkway
Oneonta, NY 13820
Bay Eden Senior Center
1220 East 229th St
Bronx, NY 10466
SUNY Potsdam
44 Pierrepont Ave
Potsdam, NY 13676
University at Buffalo South Campus
3435 Main St
Buffalo, NY 14214
Nearly 58% of New Yorkers age 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of Friday.