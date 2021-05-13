Cuomo OKs Vaccine for Kids 12-15 in NY ‘Effective Immediately' as Shot Rates Fall

What to Know Tri-state governors are planning to start offering Pfizer's vaccine to kids age 12-15 Thursday, a day after the CDC OK'd the FDA's recommendation to authorize the regimen for emergency use for those ages

Vaccination rates have plunged across the board, and officials say they are still focusing efforts on those age 16-40 while also working with pediatricians and schools to educate parents on vaccinating younger kids

New York has rolled out a new suite of incentives -- free train rides, hot tickets and more -- to encourage the less motivated to get shots as the state reports a drop of 34% in vaccination rates over the last month alone

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut say they will begin vaccinating kids aged 12 to 15 on Thursday, a day after the CDC's vaccine advisory committee accepted the FDA's emergency-use authorization for adolescents.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo had directed his state health commissioner and the New York State Clinical Task Force to conduct a concurrent review -- and he said late Wednesday that he accepted the state's independent approval of the two-dose regimen for kids.

"I am authorizing all providers enrolled in the NYC COVID-19 vaccination program to expand eligibility for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people in the 12-15 age group, effective immediately," the governor said in a statement late that night.

"Children under the age of 18 now account for more than 20 percent of new cases in this country, and vaccine authorization for a younger population will allow the state to continue its tremendous progress towards winning the war against COVID," he added.

The CDC's approval for the vaccine to be given out to children as young as 12 could be crucial, as summer approaches and more kids head off to camps. NBC New York's Gus Rosendale reports.

New York City health officials and national pharmacy chain CVS previously said they were prepared to start vaccinating kids 12-15. More detailed plans on reaching that age group -- or their parents, most importantly, who must provide consent -- are expected to be revealed at Mayor Bill de Blasio's daily briefing later Thursday.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for use among kids aged 12-17 in the U.S. It's all the brand of which the city and state have the most stable supply. Nearly 62% of New York state-run mass vaccination sites only use the Pfizer vaccine. The rest use J&J. The city's vaccine finder website, vaccinefinder.nyc.gov, has already been updated to show that Pfizer vaccines are now available for the youngest newly eligible age group.

Pharmacies are on board early, too. CVS says kids ages 12 to 15 can get vaccinated Thursday at any of more than 365 of its locations across New York state. Parents or guardians have to provide consent for vaccination, and children must be accompanied by an adult. In the city, kids age 12-15 need parental consent, but that can come via an in-person visit, phone conversation or a signed form, officials have said.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said more than 250 sites in the city administer the Pfizer vaccine, including the American Museum of Natural History, neighborhood pharmacies and pop-up vaccination sites. The sites are also taking walk-up appointments, he added. Non-residents can also get vaccinated in the city for free.

The health department is also working with pediatricians to get them ready to answer vaccine-specific questions about kids. Chokshi said health officials are also working with the Department of Education to ensure parents and young adults are educated.

The latest development means that a swath of young people could be vaccinated before New York schools return to "full strength" in September, as Mayor Bill de Blasio has said they would. When asked whether the city would mandate vaccinations for teachers and students, de Blasio didn't hesitate: "No across the board."

"We are seeing extraordinary success right now in our schools and that was before we were able to vaccinate our kids," he added. "Schools have been incredibly safe because of that gold standard of safety measures we put together. We look forward to welcoming back every single student. I think that's the right way to go about it."

Cuomo has already pitched high schools to start bussing kids of eligible age to vaccine sites as he looks to shore up a vaccine rollout that has seen rates plunge by 34% since April 12. Vaccination rates have dropped nationally, too. The initial mad crash of people desperate to get vaccinated has ebbed substantially, leaving it to elected and community officials and others to try to convince those more hesitant or unmotivated.

Just 11% of people who remain unvaccinated say they definitely will get the shot, while 34% say they definitely won't, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That leaves a large swath of Americans in the middle who might still roll up their sleeves — including 27% who say they probably will and 27% who say they probably won't — if someone credible addressed their concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that the shot is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers. NBC New York's Natalie Pasquarella reports.

New Jersey says it will also begin inoculating 12-15-year-olds starting Thursday following the CDC's recommendation. Gov. Phil Murphy described the development as a "big step forward for public health -- in particular, for the health of our school communities." His health commissioner encouraged parents to speak with their pediatricians if they have additional questions or concerns about the Pfizer shot.

The state of Connecticut is expected to start dosing those newly eligible Thursday as well. President Joe Biden issued a national message suggesting all states do the same.

Pfizer's two-dose vaccine was found to be 100% effective in the clinical trial of 12- to 15-year-olds. The most commonly reported side effects were pain at the injection site and in joints and muscles, tiredness, headache, chills and fever, Pfizer scientist Dr. John Perez told the CDC panel. Those usually resolved within one to two days, he said.

The new vaccine expansion was announced exactly a week to the day that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut take their biggest leap so far in recovering from the pandemic. The three tri-states will lift nearly all remaining business restrictions on May 19, paving the way for the closest return to normal the region has seen in 14 months.

Indoor mask mandates will remain in effect across the board at that time, while New York and New Jersey will still employ social distancing requirements in cases where people at an event are unvaccinated. Increasingly, New York is debuting vaccinated-only sections in places like Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and Nassau Colisseum, where the New York Islanders will play a home playoff game later this month.

The dedicated vaccinated-only sections increase capacity because they don't require social distancing, meaning more fans in the stands and more revenue for those who own them. Cuomo has said New York state will pilot reduced social distancing at indoor venues -- like Broadway theaters -- by June 19 to try to boost capacity as well.

While the governor has said the May 19 "full reopening" will allow most businesses to reopen at 100% capacity, that 100% capacity still comes with the caveat of social distancing. So businesses will be limited in that sense. But that may change soon, too.

Cuomo and Murphy have both said they would reevaluate their ongoing social distancing guidelines should the CDC make any changes to its guidance. That goes for indoor masking, too, the governors have said.

Social distancing would likely be the first federal guidance adjusted. The CDC has suggested it is open to changing its suggested distance from 6 feet to 3 feet as more Americans get vaccinated and core viral rates across the U.S. keep dropping.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance on indoor and outdoor activities safe for fully vaccinated people, meaning those who got their last COVID-19 shot at least two weeks ago.

To date, 45.1% of U.S. adults age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, while 71.9% of those 65 and older can say the same -- a ratio that officials say have sent the most critical COVID metrics, hospitalizations and deaths, plunging across the board.

National vaccination rates for younger people pale in comparison to those for older Americans. CDC data shows just 11.3% of U.S. residents age 18-29 are fully vaccinated, while the same can be said for just 1% of residents younger than 18. That latter group should see a fair boost in the coming weeks with the new Pfizer eligibility.

The trend -- where those aged 50 to 74 have the highest vaccination rates -- is reflected at the state level, too. In New York, 50% of the population age 18 and up is fully vaccinated, though the vast majority of that count is within the 65-74 (83.4% fully vaccinated) and 55-64 (71.6 % fully vaccinated) age groups. Just 38.9% of New Yorkers age 16-25 are fully inoculated, while 47.7% of those aged 26-34 say the same.

What will have a new normal and what won't, after the COVID-19 pandemic? Dr. John Torres explains how travel, visiting grandparents, concerts and events may or may not change permanently.

In New York City, 46.8% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Just 24.8% of city residents age 16-25 are fully inoculated, while 37.4% of those 26-34 have completed their shot series. Over in neighboring New Jersey, people age 18-29 account for just 11% of total doses administered in the state to date, while people age 16-17 are 1%.

Tri-state officials have taken to more creative measures of encouraging vaccination as of late. The slate of new vaccine incentives includes everything ranging from free tickets to popular NYC attractions to a two-week Citi Bike membership, free weekly MetroCards and LIRR rides and in the cases of New Jersey and Connecticut, free beer.

New York is trying to sweeten the vaccine deal even more as statewide shot rates plunge, adding a free two-week Citi Bike membership Tuesday to a slate of new incentives that also includes free tickets to some of the city's most iconic spots. The city also announced it was adding an additional 30 miles of protected bike lanes this year.

Vaccination campaigns across the tri-state area have also focused on making the process as simple as possible. New York and New Jersey have all made their government-run vaccine sites available to walk-ins of any eligible age, which eliminates excuses and access issues that Cuomo says may give some people pause.

Starting Thursday, de Blasio said the mass vaccination site at the Mets' Citi Field would add a drive-thru option in hopes of reaching those who prefer to stay in their vehicles.