COVID-19

Cuomo: NY's 7-Day COVID Positivity Rate Is Lowest in US

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York reached another COVID-19 positivity milestone Saturday when the state's seven-day average dropped to the lowest in the entire county, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

The news comes as New York hits its 68 consecutive day of declining virus rates and more than two weeks of record lows since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We're beating back COVID-19 across the state and New York has the nation's lowest 7-day average positivity rate, but it's going to take more vaccinations to get us across the finish line," Cuomo said in a statement Saturday.

New York's seven-day average positivity has dropped down to 0.44 percent. Cuomo said that figure is the lowest in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

"The more shots we get in arms, the healthier our state becomes, and that's why we're offering exciting incentives for vaccinations. If New Yorkers who haven't yet gotten the shot do so promptly, we can defeat COVID-19 for good and rebuild our state for a brighter future," his statement concluded.

The rise in inoculations moves the state that much closer to dropping virtually all existing restrictions. The governor announced on Monday that when New York administers at least one vaccine dose to 70% of its adult population, all remaining COVID restrictions will be lifted across commercial and social settings.

That figure has ticked up by nearly a full percentage point since Monday's announcement when the state had given at least one dose to 68.6 percent of adults. As of Saturday, the state was up to 69.5 percent.

News

Brooklyn 28 mins ago

Perp Pulls Woman, 73, Out of Car and Drives Off With Toy Poodle Inside: NYPD

NYPD 2 hours ago

End of Washington Square Park Weekend Curfew? NYC Stops Enforcing Early Closure

Once it reaches that magic number, New York's industry-specific guidelines -- including capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, health screening and contact information for tracing -- will be optional for retail, food services, offices, gyms, amusement centers and personal care services, among other businesses.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

COVID-19New Yorkvaccinations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us