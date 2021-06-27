Cuomo: NY Hospitalizations Drop to Lowest Level Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in New York has dropped to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

Hospitalizations, a key metric watched by state health officials in tracking the spread of the virus, have been on a steady decline since the introduction of federally approved vaccines.

New York reported a record-low number of hospitalizations on Saturday, a figure that dropped again the very next day. By Sunday the new figure was 330, down from 371 reported by the governor on Saturday. The number of hospitalizations in the state had finally dropped below 410, the lowest total set back in September 2020.

"Getting shots in arms is the key to our future, and we're offering several exciting incentives to New Yorkers across the state who haven't yet been vaccinated. Taking the shot protects your family, friends and community, so if you haven't been vaccinated, please walk into a site or make an appointment today," Cuomo said in a statement Saturday.

The governor has been touting positive trends in the Empire State for weeks as positivity rates plummets and the state's seven-day average dropped to the lowest in the entire county earlier this month, according to Johns Hopkins University.

News of improving hospitalizations in New York follow the end of the state's longstanding COVID-19 state of emergency. The shift in public health policy comes as more than 10 million New Yorkers have completed their vaccine series but officials warn of a quickly spreading new variant that poses a threat to those still without the COVID-19 vaccine.

New health department data out Friday shows the presence of the so-called delta COVID variant in New York City has nearly doubled since officials' previous report.

As of Friday, the delta variant that first devastated India before spreading globally -- and is thought to be up to 60% more transmissible than the first widely tracked contagious variant that emerged in the U.K. last year -- accounts for 10.3% of citywide samples tested in the last four weeks. That's up from 5.6% in city officials' previous report and up from 4.9% in the health department report before that.

Given the relatively minute subset of positive samples that are genetically sequenced to assess potential strain variations, both CDC and local New York City experts believe the prevalence of delta to be significantly higher than reported.