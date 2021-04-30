Cuomo Makes Vaccine Pitch to Youth, High Schools to Fully Open NY in Under 2 Months

What to Know Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's planning for NYC to reopen at "full strength" come July 1, though it's not yet clear what that might look like in terms of continued COVID protocol such as masks indoors

The mayor doesn't have unilateral power to lift remaining pandemic restrictions; Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he's hopeful NY will be able to fully reopen before July 1 though was reluctant to make projections

Officials keep trying to simplify the vaccination process to encourage people to get shots; all state-run mass vaccine sites now accept walk-ins for anyone 16+ while all city-run sites did that a week ago

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo is hopeful that New York could fully reopen -- meaning "literally, everything back to normal" -- within the next two months, ahead of Mayor Bill de Blasio's July 1 goal, he says it depends on doing "what we have to do."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

And that means vaccinations, Cuomo stressed again Thursday -- especially for people age 16 to 25. They were the last groups to become eligible for shots and have the lowest vaccination rates, accordingly. He called on high schools to help bus 16- and 17-year-old students to vaccine sites if they have their parents' permission and reminded younger people it's critical they got shots too, even if they're at lower risk.

"While some younger New Yorkers might believe themselves to be superheroes who can withstand COVID, it's important for them to remember that just because you might not get extremely sick, it doesn't mean you can't infect other, more vulnerable people," he said.

While the state doesn't break out vaccination data by age group on its vaccine demographics page, data from New York City Health Department's immunization registry show that 15% of residents age 18-24 are fully vaccinated and 34% have had at least one dose. No separate data on 16- and 17-year-olds are available.

Twenty-six percent of New Yorkers age 25-34 are fully vaccinated, compared with 60% of those age 65-74, the highest rate for any of the city's 10-year age brackets.

New Jersey does include data for 16- and 17-year-olds, 1% of whom have been fully vaccinated, state data shows. Eleven percent of those 18-29 can say the same.

var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1619778234429'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 800 ) { vizElement.style.width='700px';vizElement.style.height='1527px';} else if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 500 ) { vizElement.style.width='700px';vizElement.style.height='1527px';} else { vizElement.style.width='100%';vizElement.style.height='2227px';} var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement);

The latest vaccine outreach efforts highlight the importance of getting vaccinations done as quickly as possible in order to return to normal. They've helped to bring the city’s core COVID metrics to their lowest levels in months, de Blasio said as he predicted the city could fully welcome visitors from all over the world again by July 1.

When restaurant owner Giovanni Viterale heard the mayor say that on Thursday, he was thrilled that there may finally be more clarity to the question every business owner -- and everyone who lives and works in New York, really -- wants to know.

Many restaurants, bars and other businesses were forced to permanently close due to the pandemic and while the situation has improved, stores across the five boroughs are nearing the same fate. New survey results show that 20% city businesses fear they will have to close in three months, and nearly 90% could not survive in six months.

Andrew Rigie of the Hospitality Alliance said the promise of full capacity is a lifeline for those businesses.

New York City is aiming for a full reopening on July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday, suggesting a total removal of COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for well more than a year by early summer. He did not specifically detail steps to achieve that goal, nor did he lay out which COVID precautions may stay in place through summer or any other requirements. Meanwhile, in Jersey City, in-person learning kicked off after months of remote learning. Andrew Siff and Gaby Acevedo report.

"This is excellent news. Our restaurants and bars and workers devastated over the past year," Rigie said.

While everyone is hopeful, social distancing and masking policies remain unclear as far as the reopening future and not everyone is ready to raise the curtain just yet. Broadway is sticking with its plan to re-start shows in September, the Broadway League said, while Madison Square Garden indicated the situation was still too fluid to begin to make preparations for filling its arena for concerts and sporting events.

De Blasio hit the halfway mark to his goal of fully vaccinating 5 million New York City residents by the end of June on Thursday, the same day New Yorkers of any eligible age got the walk-in option at all state-run mass vaccine sites.

The walk-ins at state-run sites are for first doses only. Most of the state-run mass vaccine sites administer the Pfizer vaccine, which can be given to anyone age 16+. The second dose of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be scheduled automatically after the first shot is administered, according to the governor.

"We want to get to a point where there are no excuses," Cuomo said.

Not sure how the process works? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

De Blasio opened all city-run sites to walk-ins of any eligible age last week as he seeks to hit his goal of fully vaccinating 5 million New York City residents by June's end. He should hit that goal Thursday. As of the state's latest data, 2.54 million New York City residents, 30.3% of the population, are fully vaccinated. Statewide, more than a third of New Yorkers now report a completed immunization series.

Nationally, 38.4% of U.S. adults age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. That number is even higher among adults age 65 and older, 68.4% of whom have completed their shot series. People younger than 18 account for just 0.5% of all fully vaccinated people in the U.S., while those 18-29 are just 9.6% of that group.

The highest full vaccination rate by age group nationally is the 50-64 bracket (27.6%), CDC data shows.