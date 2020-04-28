‘Disgusting and Disrespectful:’ Cuomo Blasts Homeless Situation on NYC Subways

The problem with increasing numbers of homeless people crowding New York City subways is "disgusting" and is "disrespectful" to essential workers who have to ride those trains to get to work, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

An angry Cuomo, addressing his daily news conference, brandished Tuesday's Daily News front page -- which read "Next Stop, Purgatory" below a picture of a homeless person and his cart almost completely blocking a subway car.

Cuomo went on to say that although initial talks at the start of the pandemic was to shut down the state's public transportation system, it was ultimately decided that it needed to run in order to get essential workers to their jobs.

"That’s why public transportation continued. We talked early on about closing public transportation," he said. "But, that’s how the nurses are getting to work. That’s how the orderlies are getting to work. Nobody will be at the hospital. Nobody will be there to deliver the food. Nobody will be in the power plant to keep the lights on. Nobody will be at the telecommunications department. Public transportation is vital for them. Well, then make sure public transportation is safe and disinfected."

Cuomo went on to says that the current state of subway cars is "disrespectful" to essential workers.

"Respect the essential workers. That is disgusting what is happening on those subway cars. It's disrespectful to the essential workers who need to ride the subway system ... they deserve better, they will have better," he said.

But the governor did not elaborate on what he intended to do about the problem, which has been a cause of consternation for weeks among those New Yorkers still riding the trains.

Next stop, purgatory

The governor also said that it is not safe for homeless individuals to continue seeking shelter within the public transportation during a pandemic while lacking proper protection.

"You have this whole outbreak. We’re concerned about homeless people, so we let them stay on the trains without protection in this pandemic of the covid virus? No. We have to do better than that and we will," Cuomo said.

News 4 New York reached out to the MTA for comment.