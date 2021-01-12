Cuomo Eyes Rapid Tests as Key to Faster Reopenings; Bills Fans Get OK to Attend 2nd Game

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled the outlines of a seven-point plan to reimagine, rebuild and renew New York amid its ongoing battle with COVID-19; he says vaccination is the weapon that'll win the war

That won't happen overnight, though, or even for many months; Cuomo is looking for ways to mitigate the continued economic impact for businesses while protecting public health

Early evidence indicates his testing pilot program with the Buffalo Bills was a success, so much so fans can attend a second playoff game in person; that plan could be a blueprint for larger reopenings

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expanding on his plans Tuesday for a safe and smart reopening of New York before vaccination hits critical mass, which he says could be nearly another year out. The state -- and the vibrant city -- can't wait that long.

There may be a way to boost the struggling economy without waiting for that point, Cuomo says. Early evidence showed his first-in-the-nation testing pilot program with the Buffalo Bills over the weekend, in which 6,700 fans showed negative tests and agreed to contact tracing after attending the game socially distant but in person, appeared to be a success -- so much so that fans can attend the team's second playoff game Saturday in person under the same rules.

Could rapid testing be the answer? Could Broadway reopen this year? What about concerts at Madison Square Garden? The indoor vs. outdoor dilemma is a real one, Cuomo says, but rapid tests may be the key to a more immediate revival.

Monday was the first day that people over 75 and essential workers — including police officers, firefighters and teachers — were allowed to receive the vaccines in New York.

"With this new network of rapid testing locations, a customer can stop into a new rapid testing facility, get tested, and 15 minutes later be cleared for dinner or a movie," Cuomo's State of the State agenda read. (See more on his seven-point plan for rebuilding and reimaging New York here.)

Cuomo's address came on the same day roughly 3.2 million teachers, police officers, firefighters, public transit and safety workers and people age 75 or older across New York were eligible to get their first vaccine doses. They are part of Phase 1B, the second group to be eligible under the state's vaccine rollout plan.

Nationally, federal officials are pushing to expand that even further, which would stretch an already limited vaccine supply, Cuomo says. The urgency comes amid U.S. death rates that continue to smash pandemic records on a regular basis.

The United States set a single-day death record last week, topping 4,000 daily fatalities for the first time. Nearly 3,000 people in America are dying every day on average of COVID-19 as top health officials warn the worst is still yet to come.

Even as Cuomo looks to develop New York's plan forward in a safe, economically expeditious manner, he says all must bear in mind the painful lessons learned over the course of this current crisis.

As the governor said Monday, "As we all now realize, there will be a next time."