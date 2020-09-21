Cuomo Extends Moratorium on COVID-Related Commercial Evictions Until Oct. 20

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday he is extending the state's moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures an additional month.

The extension will be in place until Oct. 20, according to the state.

The moratorium extends protections that are already in place for commercial tenants and mortgagors related to the financial toll seen by business owners as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

The extension "allows commercial tenants and mortgagors additional time to get back on their feet and catch up on rent or their mortgage, or to renegotiate their lease terms to avoid foreclosure moving forward," according to the state.

Cuomo initially announced a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions on March 20 to ensure no tenant was evicted during the height of the public health emergency. The moratorium was subsequently extended through Aug. 20 and then again until Sept. 20.

"The pandemic remains far from over, and we need to continue protecting the business owners supporting their families amid restrictions necessary to protect the public health," Cuomo said in a statement. "That's why it's the right decision to extend the eviction ban for commercial tenants another 30 days."