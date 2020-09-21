Coronavirus

Cuomo Extends Moratorium on COVID-Related Commercial Evictions Until Oct. 20

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday he is extending the state's moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures an additional month.
  • The extension will be in place until Oct. 20, according to the state.
  • The moratorium extends protections that are already in place for commercial tenants and mortgagors related to the financial toll seen by business owners as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday he is extending the state's moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures an additional month.

The extension will be in place until Oct. 20, according to the state.

The moratorium extends protections that are already in place for commercial tenants and mortgagors related to the financial toll seen by business owners as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

News

NYPD 1 hour ago

NYPD Officer Allegedly Acted as Agent for Chinese Government, Complaint Says

New York City 7 hours ago

DOJ Designates New York City as an ‘Anarchist Jurisdiction'

The extension "allows commercial tenants and mortgagors additional time to get back on their feet and catch up on rent or their mortgage, or to renegotiate their lease terms to avoid foreclosure moving forward," according to the state. 

Cuomo initially announced a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions on March 20 to ensure no tenant was evicted during the height of the public health emergency. The moratorium was subsequently extended through Aug. 20 and then again until Sept. 20.

"The pandemic remains far from over, and we need to continue protecting the business owners supporting their families amid restrictions necessary to protect the public health," Cuomo said in a statement. "That's why it's the right decision to extend the eviction ban for commercial tenants another 30 days."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusNew YorkCOVID-19CuomoGov. Andrew Cuomo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us