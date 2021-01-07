Cuomo Denies NYPD Eligible for Vaccine as Feud With Mayor Continues

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo quashed Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement that 25K NYPD members were eligible for initial vaccine doses barely an hour after he made it; Cuomo said health workers are still 1st

It came as de Blasio pushed to expand eligibility for yet another group -- those 75 and older -- amid alarming data on hospitalization and death rate growth for that age demographic

That group can start to get their shots in Phase 1B, which also includes first responders, education workers and others; Cuomo says it's not clear when the federal supply will be available to open that

Police officers who live or work in New Jersey are eligible to receive their initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine Thursday. The same can't be said for those in New York City, as the mayor and Gov. Andrew Cuomo again clash over who should be allowed to get vaccinated first.

Merely an hour after Mayor Bill de Blasio excitedly announced Wednesday that the state had approved 25,000 NYPD personnel for inoculation as part of the current Phase 1A group, and set a goal to dose 10,000 by Sunday, Cuomo tore it down. The governor said the limited supply of shots should still be reserved, for now, mostly for health workers and patients in nursing homes.

An earlier statement Wednesday from police unions praising de Blasio's plan for the NYPD quickly turned into backlash directed at Cuomo.

“Why the governor doesn’t find us important enough to get the vaccination is beyond my belief,” said Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association.

The confusion came after the state revised its guidelines on vaccine group eligibility Tuesday. They didn't explicitly say cops could start getting their shots, but a de Blasio spokesperson had said city officials were told thousands of NYPD personnel and correctional officers could be eligible as frontline workers.

The NYPD has about 35,000 uniformed members, but only about 25,000 have public-facing jobs. De Blasio had been pushing the state to expand eligibility to those 25,000, saying the city wanted to ensure that officers who work in close proximity with the public and whose duties include performing CPR and administering Narcan are protected. While about 400 emergency service officers might still be considered eligible under Cuomo's guidelines, most NYPD members will still have to wait for Phase 1B, which includes first responders, people 75 and older, teachers and public safety, transit and education workers.

Fire department EMTs, included with hospital workers in the top tier of the state's rollout guidelines, started receiving shots on Dec. 23. Police personnel argued they should also be eligible because they too respond to medical emergencies and often go to hospitals to interview crime victims. Cuomo said not yet.

The sparring over the NYPD's eligibility comes amid a week of continued feuding between Cuomo and de Blasio on the vaccine front. The war of words first erupted Monday, when Cuomo accused hospitals of administering vaccine doses too slowly and threatened fines for those that didn't use up their inventory this week. He also threatened to disqualify hospitals from distribution if they failed to use their inventories within seven days of receipt going forward.

De Blasio's office had blasted the governor for what it described as "tough guy antics." Rather than threats of fines and other penalties, the mayor argued hospitals needed the freedom to vaccinate more groups -- like the NYPD. Accusing them of essentially sitting on their hands amid the worst healthcare crisis the city has ever done would do nothing but paralyze them, he said.

The mayor has pushed to expand eligibility beyond NYPD members as well, given alarming COVID numbers in one population in particular: people age 75 and up.

New York City health officials on Wednesday issued a new and heightened warning to that age demographic, citing concerning case growth rates and more disturbing numbers on hospitalizations and deaths in the last 30 days.

People 75 and older account for 6 percent of new citywide cases over the last 30 days but 30 percent of hospitalizations and 58 percent of deaths in the same time, health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. The positivity rate for that demographic is higher than the rolling citywide one (about 12 percent versus 9.3 percent). More than half of the new cases are thought to be community spread, while 38 percent are likely cases of household transmission, he added.

"This message is as urgent as it's ever been," Chokshi said. "Avoid activities outside of the home except for essential purposes, including medical care and other necessities. Remain vigilant. Don't let the numbers make you numb."

Asked about the warning to seniors Wednesday, Cuomo said the federal vaccine supply simply wasn't there to begin vaccinating the 1B group yet. That group involves nearly 6 million people, including, as the governor pointed out, his own mother. It's not yet clear when the supply will be available to meet the demand.

"I can't say to my mother or to any New Yorker right now how long until we know what the supply actually is going to be. As soon as we have a more definitive answer, I will tell you," the governor said, noting some predict March or April.

He pledged the state's distribution system would be ready when the time comes, with nearly 4,000 planned access points statewide.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Meanwhile, de Blasio continues to shore up new access points across the city. The first 24/7 mass vaccination sites open Sunday -- at Brooklyn's Army Terminal Annex Building and the Bronx's Bathgate Industrial Park. Also opening Sunday: the first vaccine hubs -- in Brooklyn (Bushwick Educational Campus), Queens (Hillcrest High School) and the Bronx (South Bronx Educational Campus).

Those will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and require advance appointment scheduling on the city's Department of Health website.

Search for U.K. Variant Continues

Compounding concerns over a slower-than-ideal vaccine rollout is the U.K. variant, a more transmissible COVID strain now confirmed in New York and in at least four other states, with Georgia becoming the latest to find it Wednesday.

New York's case is a man in his 60s tied to a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs. Three other people linked to him also have coronavirus and their samples have been tested to determine if they also have the variant that prompted the latest national lockdown in Britain this week. It takes about 44 hours for the state to conduct the genetic code sequencing needed to detect it, officials have said.

That process has been underway since Monday evening.

The man had not traveled recently, just like the man in the first identified U.S. case in Colorado, which suggests community spread has already happened. The CDC says the strain had been circulating in the U.K. since September, meaning it likely had been in the U.S. via travel for some time before it was detected in Colorado.

Cuomo said Wednesday evidence appears to show the confirmed upstate case was connected to UK travel, despite no recent travel on behalf of the man. He called once again on the feds to mandate testing for all international travelers.

Citing an unparalleled urgency for containment, Cuomo has asked anyone who may possibly have been in contact with the upstate or exposed to someone who may have been exposed to him to come forward.

"Frightening" data indicates the UK strain could overtake the current strain in a matter of weeks, Cuomo says. It's no more lethal than the current strain and no evidence shows it causes worse infections, but the heightened transmissibility alone could lead to a case surge he fears could overwhelm hospitals.

That's the line in the sand for Cuomo. If hospitals become overwhelmed, the economy has to shut down, he has said. He says there's simply no other choice.

Hospitals have become increasingly taxed over the last six weeks as it is, a direct consequence of more infections from people's behavior, Cuomo has said. New York state hospitalizations are at 8,665, the same total admitted on May 6. Single-day death tolls are at mid-May levels. And weekly case averages are up 36 percent in New York over the past 14 days, according to New York Times data.

On Wednesday, Cuomo reported more than 16,600 new daily cases for the second time ever. The first, which came New Year's Eve, was a single-day pandemic high.

"It's the holiday COVID hangover. Celebrate smart, you reduce the infection rate. If you don't celebrate smart, you have a hangover," Cuomo said. "COVID hangover is increasing infection rate, increasing positivity rate and increasing hospitalization rate. That's what we're seeing all across the country."

The United States is seeing hospital systems overwhelmed in multiple states as the dreaded holiday surge compounds a surge that had been sweeping much of the nation even before Thanksgiving. December was the deadliest month of the pandemic yet for the U.S., and experts have warned January could be even worse.

To date, more than 355,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in America, along with more than 21 million cases, according to a tally by NBC News. The head of the CDC warned last month that a total of 450,000 people could die by February if aggressive measures weren't taken to control the spread. That'd add another 100,000 U.S. lives in less than four weeks.