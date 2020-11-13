Cuomo COVID Curfew Takes Effect Friday Night Across NY as City Prepares to Close Schools

What to Know 10 p.m. curfews for indoor service at bars, restaurants and gyms take effect in New York Friday; Gov. Andrew Cuomo also imposed a 10-person cap on gatherings within private homes starting Friday

In New York City, the daily case and positivity rate increases have been jarring; as of Thursday, the rolling positivity rate was 2.6% -- and Mayor de Blasio reiterated he will move schools remote if it hits 3%

The U.S. hit more than 100k daily cases Thursday for the ninth straight day; it also set a new record high in daily cases (nearly 160,000) topping the previous record it set just a day earlier

New COVID restrictions go into effect Friday night across New York state imposing curfews on restaurants and gyms and limiting gatherings in private homes to 10 people, while New York City schools are on the brink of closure.

Similar measures took effect in New Jersey Thursday, while Connecticut's governor moved on private residential gatherings a full week ago.

In New York, bars and restaurants must halt indoor service as of 10 p.m., though they may continue curbside food-delivery pickup. Gyms must also close at 10 p.m. Also effective Friday: Social gatherings at private homes are capped at 10 people. Those are three "great spreaders" identified by contact tracing in recent weeks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said. They're the first targets of restrictions.

If these limitations don't prove effective in slowing the resurgence of COVID in New York, Cuomo warns more are on the table in the near future. He has said he'd likely start with harsher capacity caps on indoor dining. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said months ago he would reassess dine-in if the city's seven-day rolling positivity rate topped 2 percent, though he admits that's the governor's call.

What he intends to stick to, though, is the 3 percent-threshold he set to move all New York City schools remote again for a period of time. That threshold is near.

As of Thursday, New York City's rolling positivity rate was 2.6 percent -- a number that most major cities would strive to achieve but one that has the mayor concerned. It has ticked up every single day this week, mirroring the daily increase in cases since late October. If it hits 3 percent, de Blasio says city schools would move all-remote the next school day. The city's Department of Education sent a letter to principals Thursday asking them to prepare for that potential reality.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and to keep our school communities safe, I am asking all schools to be prepared for a brief time of fully remote learning, system-wide," the letter from Chancellor Richard Carranza said. "And while no decision has been made about a system-wide transition to remote learning, as every great school leader knows, we must be prepared for every scenario."

Schools have been a bright spot for New York City in its ongoing war against coronavirus. Randomized testing shows a positivity rate of just about 0.17 percent, an indication the in-person learning experiment within the nation's largest school system has thus far been a success amid the pandemic.

De Blasio was asked Thursday whether he would increase the closure threshold from 3 percent, given those numbers. Statewide, for example, Cuomo has set a 9 percent rolling positivity rate threshold for school closure. The mayor, after warring with the teachers' and principals' unions on in-person school safety over the summer, says he is sticking to that 3 percent threshold regardless.

"It's a rule we put out there very clearly," de Blasio said. "If any day we see in the morning the indicators come out and they reach that level, then we will move immediately. The next day schools will shut down."

"If we get to a closure point, we're then going to assess what we need to do to come back as quickly as possible," he added. "At that point, we'll look at a variety of options because we have something now we didn't have before -- evidence about how things would end up working in this environment."

De Blasio emphasized re-closure was not an inevitability, though anyone acutely focusing on the various core metrics over the last 10 days may feel differently.

The latest numbers have been jarring, to say the least. The city's daily case average has soared since the start of November. Last week, it hit 600 for the first time since early June. By Wednesday, it was 817. On Thursday, it hit 870. That daily case average has climbed every single day since Oct. 30, city data shows. A less measurable sign that the situation has worsened: Testing centers are now seeing long lines even into the evening hours, which they were not a month ago.

Statewide, the numbers have boomed, though certainly not in the exponential way they did back in March and April. New York has averaged more than 4,800 new cases the last two days, which is half the number it was seeing at the peak of the crisis but roughly four times the daily totals it was seeing to start September.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate, which provides a more accurate picture over time, is at its highest level (2.6 percent) since May 29. That marks a 44 percent increase over the last seven days.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The increases have been steeper in neighboring New Jersey, where, met with more questions on the impact of new restrictions Thursday, a frustrated Gov. Phil Murphy replied, "You know what's uncomfortable and annoying? When you die."

This is not the spring, officials say -- and the numbers certainly aren't there yet. But with new restrictions taking effect across the tri-state area and New York City schools on the verge of shutdown, the anxiety is certainly familiar to millions of people who once again find themselves concerned about their children and their livelihoods. The numbers will rise; they don't have to morph into the nightmare peaks of April but they certainly could, officials say.

Let this latest round of rules, which are much looser than the spring shutdowns, serve as a wake-up call of the highest urgency, New Jersey's health commissioner pleaded Thursday.

"If we are lax, if we continue on this trajectory, our state will return to the situation we were in last spring," Judy Persichilli said. "This is a wake-up call. We need your help."

New Jersey reported its third straight day of more than 3,000 new cases Thursday, marking the first time it reported back-to-back-to-back tallies so high since April. The 3,877 new cases reported Tuesday weren't that far off from the single-day high of 4,391 the state reported at its pandemic peak. Wednesday's report dipped to just above 3,000, while Thursday's bounced back up to 3,517.

Hospitalizations are at their highest levels across the tri-state area since June. While treatment is generally much more effective than it was in April, and ventilator use remains much lower for hospitalized patients, it should be expected hospitalizations will continue to rise among vulnerable populations over the next few weeks. Those lag increases in cases. And deaths lag upticks in admissions.

Hospitals across the tri-state (and U.S.) have been stocking up on PPE supplies for months since the virus' first wave started to subside, and now are bracing for potentially having to access those stashes. Hospitalizations in the Hackensack Meridien Health Care system have increased six-fold in just two months.

At the current rate of spread, the U.S. is on pace to hit 20 million cases before Christmas, NBC News data finds. That's nearly double its highest-in-the-globe total now. No state has been untouched by the latest U.S. surge.

The country hit more than 100,000 daily cases Thursday for the ninth day in a row. It also set a new record high in daily cases, with nearly 160,000 confirmed infections, topping the previous record of 148,000 on Wednesday. California also joined Texas as the only states to have exceeded one million confirmed cases.