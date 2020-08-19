CT Teacher Becomes Godmother to Student's Brother in Reunion After Family Virus Recovery

A Connecticut teacher who took care of her student's newborn sibling as his entire family was recovering from the coronavirus reunited with the toddler this week and officially became part of the family.

Stamford elementary school teacher Luciana Lira on Wednesday became the godmother to baby Neysel when she visited the family for the first time after they fully recovered from COVID-19.

Announcing that her husband will also be the toddler's godfather, Lira said, "We're gonna be the Brazilian parents." She went on to say that anything is possible with the support of a strong community.

Lira made headlines in May after she went "above and beyond" in taking care of newborn Neysel for a month when his family had to socially distance due to the virus.

The teacher, who has a child of her own, got a phone call in early April from Zully, the mother of one of her students. Zully was 8 months pregnant, in labor and COVID-19 positive. She called to ask whether the elementary school teacher can get in contact with her husband who doesn't speak much English and meet him at Stamford Hospital.

Upon arrival, the family asked Lira if she could take care of baby Neysel until they find out if the child's father and 7-year-old brother were also infected. Lira didn't hesitate.

"This should not happen. This father, who adores his son, who adores his son so much, can’t even go near his son. I just felt extremely depressed and sad. It’s a stranger who’s taking the baby home," Lira told the Courant.