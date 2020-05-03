Crowds Gathered at National Mall to Watch Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Flyover

Crowds of people gathered at the National Mall in D.C. on Saturday to watch a Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover, with at least some at the scene appearing to ignore social distancing rules.

Photos, many of which were posted on social media, showed large crowds standing on the grass as they watched the event.

NBC News correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell, who covered the flyover, tweeted that many people were not wearing masks.

"On the national mall covering the Blue Angels and Thunderbird flyover and there are SOOO many people here. Not wearing masks. Not social distancing," she said.

U.S. Park Police could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com