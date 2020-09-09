COVID Test Cubes Coming to Several New Jersey Locations, Including Some Malls: Report

What to Know COVID-19 test cubes will be coming to several New Jersey locations, including a number of malls, according to a report.

COVID-19 test cubes will be coming to several New Jersey locations, including a number of malls, according to a report.

App.com reports that Jackson Premium Outlets, in Jackson, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, in Tinton Falls, and Ocean County Mall, in Toms River, are among the locations to receive these pods.

App.com reports that the cubes will be installed Oct. 15 and will be staffed by three technicians that will administer the FDA- and EAU-approved serology or antibody test via a finger-prick blood sample. The cost for the test is $59.

The sample will be examined digitally by a lab in California for COVID-19 antibodies. Test results will be the same day.

The cubes, which can cost $1,500 to as much as $35,000 to make, are being built in Nevada by Xtreme Cubes Corp., according to the report.

The test cubes can do up to 15 tests per hour. They operate 10 hours a day, seven days per week, according to App.com.

The aforementioned malls are owned by Simon Property Group. NBC 4 New York was unable to reach Simon officials for comment.

However, NBC 4 New York independently verified that QuestCap will be opening test cubes at the following New Jersey locations:

Jackson

Tinton Falls

Livingston

Edison

Jersey City

Toms River

Rockaway

Elizabeth

Paramus

A number of these locations have malls. It is currently unclear if the test cubes will be installed at these retail locations.