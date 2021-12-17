COVID Surging in New Jersey, Cases at January Highs and Hospitalization Spiking

While New York confronts an aggressive surge of COVID-19, New Jersey is quietly going through the same spike, with new cases at an 11-month high and hospitalizations at levels last seen in the spring.

New Jersey reported 6,271 new lab-confirmed cases Thursday, the highest single-day total since mid-January and an increase of nearly 40% in just one week.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Hospitalizations are on the rise too, up 14% in a week to levels last recorded in April.

On the latest day for which data was available, the state said about one in every eight COVID tests statewide came back positive -- again, back to April levels.

Around the state, impacts are growing. Princeton University this week moved finals online as cases on campus increased.

The university's rolling seven-day average of daily positive tests more than doubled from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15.

The CDC has said that the fast-spreading, highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 is being detected in New York and New Jersey at a rate about 4x the rest of the country.