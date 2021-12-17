New Jersey

COVID Surging in New Jersey, Cases at January Highs and Hospitalization Spiking

About one in every eight COVID tests in the state is coming back positive now, according to the latest data

While New York confronts an aggressive surge of COVID-19, New Jersey is quietly going through the same spike, with new cases at an 11-month high and hospitalizations at levels last seen in the spring.

New Jersey reported 6,271 new lab-confirmed cases Thursday, the highest single-day total since mid-January and an increase of nearly 40% in just one week.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Hospitalizations are on the rise too, up 14% in a week to levels last recorded in April.

On the latest day for which data was available, the state said about one in every eight COVID tests statewide came back positive -- again, back to April levels.

Around the state, impacts are growing. Princeton University this week moved finals online as cases on campus increased.

The university's rolling seven-day average of daily positive tests more than doubled from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15.

The CDC has said that the fast-spreading, highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 is being detected in New York and New Jersey at a rate about 4x the rest of the country.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCOVID-19covidOmicron Variantomicron
