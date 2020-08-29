Virus Updates: FDA, CDC Credibility at Risk After Blunders; 233 More Cases at Ariz. ICE Facility

The credibility of two top public health agencies is on the line after controversial decisions that outside experts say suggest political pressure from the Trump administration.

First, the head of the Food and Drug Administration had to walk back exaggerated statements about the benefits of a new plasma therapy for coronavirus. Then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention triggered a backlash from the medical community by rewriting its guidelines to recommend less testing.

The dual messaging blunders could damage the public's trust in both agencies, politicizing government health information and making it harder to control the deadly pandemic.

"I do worry about the credibility of the FDA and CDC, especially at a time when the capacity of the federal government to advance public health should be a priority for all policymakers,” said Daniel Levinson, former longtime inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees both the FDA and the CDC.

As of Saturday, the death toll in the United States has surpassed 183,500, with more than 5.9 million cases of the coronavirus reported nationwide, according to a tally from NBC News.

The Ebb and Flow of New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths The graphs below illustrate the distribution of new coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. While New York accounted for the lion’s share of new cases and deaths in March and April, its numbers have declined in May as some states have increased. Hover or tap to see new daily cases and deaths across the country. States with the most are ordered top to bottom.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

233 More Virus Cases Reported at ICE Facility in Arizona

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reporting 233 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona.

It’s unclear how many people are detained at La Palma, which has so far seen a total of 356 cases. There are more than 21,000 people in ICE custody on civil immigration violations nationwide, and 850 tested positive recently.

No other facility reported even close to as many cases as La Palma did on Friday.

A legal services group says ICE should release detainees.

Its clients at La Palma report that large sections of the detention center are locked down and that they’re being fed cold, boxed meals three times a day.

Read the full story.

Health Experts Decry Trump's Shunning of Virus Rules

Public health officials are expressing concern about the largely mask-free, socially un-distanced Republican convention event that President Donald Trump held on the White House lawn.

They fear that some of Trump's 1,500 guests may have been infected with the coronavirus and unknowingly infected others.

“I worry about these individuals infecting one another and most certainly going back to their home,” said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University who previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner.

Trump's campaign released a statement from a former White House doctor it says is working with the Republican Party on these issues.

Dr. Robert Darling, chief medical officer of Patronus Medical Corp., says that the party's protocols comply fully with guidelines issues by various authorities. He provided no details.

On Friday, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis said he “fell short of my own standard” and apologized for not keeping his face mask on at the White House.

Tillis, who is in a tough reelection bid against Democrat Cal Cunningham, has been consistent about talking up face coverings as a key method to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Fed Pressed to Expand Aid to Some Businesses

With the economy still in the pandemic’s grip, the Federal Reserve is facing a decision on whether to stretch an emergency lending program in a way that could bring more risk for the government and taxpayers.

Many lawmakers are asking the Fed to expand its lending to small and medium-sized businesses, by allowing companies to offer assets such as commercial properties as collateral.

They warn that hard-hit hotels and shopping malls could face a huge wave of foreclosures, hurting local communities and jobs across the country. But some critics say the Fed's plan would be risky.