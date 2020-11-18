Coronavirus Updates: FDA Approves 1st at-Home Rapid Test; Sen. Grassley Tests Positive

From California to Pennsylvania, governors and mayors across the U.S. are ratcheting up COVID-19 restrictions amid the record-shattering resurgence of the virus that is all but certain to get worse because of holiday travel and family gatherings over Thanksgiving.

Leaders are closing businesses or curtailing hours and other operations, and they are ordering or imploring people to stay home and keep their distance from others to help stem a rising tide of infections that threatens to overwhelm the health care system.

A record-breaking more than 76,000 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Tuesday, 14,000 more than a week earlier, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Deaths in the U.S. are running at more than 1,100 per day on average, an increase of over 50% from early October. The virus is blamed for more than 249,000 deaths and over 11.4 million confirmed infections in the U.S.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective, Will Seek FDA Approval in 'Days'

U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech say their coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Pfizer says that more interim results from its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study suggest the shots are 95% effective and that the vaccine protects older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19.

The vaccine candidate, called BNT162b2, was highly effective against the virus 28 days after the first dose, and its effectiveness was consistent across all ages, races and ethnicities, the drugmakers said. Additionally, the elderly, who are seen as at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, saw vaccine effectiveness of more than 94%, they added.

"The final analysis underlines the results of the positive interim efficacy analysis announced on November 9," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said in a statement. "The data indicates that our vaccine ... is able to induce a high rate of protection against COVID-19 only 29 days after the first dose. In addition, the vaccine was observed to be well-tolerated in all age groups with mostly mild to moderate side effects, which may be due in part to the relatively low dose."

The announcement, just a week after Pfizer first revealed promising preliminary results, comes as the company is preparing within days to formally ask U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of the vaccine.

FDA Approves First Rapid At-Home Coronavirus Test

U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed entirely at home and delivers results in 30 minutes.

The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration represents an important step in U.S. efforts to expand testing options for COVID-19 beyond health care facilities and testing sites. However, the test will require a prescription, likely limiting its initial use.

The FDA granted emergency authorization to the single-use test kit from Lucira Health, a California manufacturer.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, Third in Line to Presidency, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, third in the line of presidential succession, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator, on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Grassley, 87, did not say how he was exposed.

“I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy,” Grassley said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.

The Iowa Republican is the president pro tempore of the Senate, meaning he presides over the Senate in the absence of Vice President Mike Pence and is third in the line of presidential succession, behind Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The president pro tempore is the senator in the majority party who has served the longest.

By missing votes this week, Grassley will break a 27-year streak of not missing a single Senate vote. According to his office, the last time he missed a vote was in 1993, when he was in Iowa assisting with relief efforts after severe flooding.