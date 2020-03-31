Coronavirus Updates: Whole Foods Workers Hold Sick Out; Virus-Stricken Cruise Nears Fla.

As the number of new coronavirus cases in China, where the virus first began, continues to decline, the United States is facing a massive increase in the number of cases across the country. The outbreak has federal and local officials scrambling to enforce social distancing and assist overwhelmed health care systems.

The U.S. now has more than 164,610 confirmed cases, well surpassing Italy's 101,739 cases and China's 82,240 infections. Deaths in the U.S. topped 3,100 as of Tuesday morning.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Whole Foods Employees Hold Nationwide Sick Out

Whole Foods employees are striking across the country on Tuesday to demand the company do more to protect them from the coronavirus, NBCLA reports.

Workers say they want reinstated healthcare for part time and seasonal workers, along with hazard pay in the form of double pay and immediate shutdown of any store where an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Whole Foods issued a statement to NBCLA that read in part: "As we address unprecedented demand and fulfill a critical need in our communities, Whole Foods Market is committed to prioritizing our Team Members’ wellbeing, while recognizing their extraordinary dedication. We have taken extensive measures to keep people safe, and in addition to social distancing, enhanced deep cleaning and crowd control measures, we continue rolling out new safety protocols in our stores to protect our Team Members who are on the front lines serving our customers."

Instacart workers, who shop and deliver groceries, also went on strike Monday, demanding more protection.

Florida Officials Debate Whether to Allow Virus-Stricken Cruise to Dock

Florida officials will meet Tuesday to discuss whether to allow a virus-stricken cruise ship to dock at Port Everglades, NBC South Florida reports.

Four people on the Zaandam have died of coronavirus, and more than 130 passengers and crew have symptoms, officials said. At least two people on the ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

At a news conference Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he'd prefer medical personnel be dispatched to the ship rather than it docking at Port Everglades. He said the state does not have the capacity to treat outsiders.

Of the nearly 2,000 people onboard the ship, 138 are U.S. citizens.

NYC's Empire State Building Flashes Spinning 'Siren' Red Light

One of New York City's most iconic buildings, the Empire State Building, lit up Monday night to honor the city's health care workers. The building tweeted that it would display "a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight."

[1/2] We’ll never stop shining for you.



Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight.

Videos of the "siren" lights going off on a foggy night in the city appeared on Twitter.

The @EmpireStateBldg reminding us that the city is in the middle of an emergency.

According to TODAY.com, the building also lit up to the tune of "Empire State of Mind," by Alicia Keys as it played on a local radio station, Z100 New York.

11 Veterans Die Amid Virus Outbreak at Mass. Soldiers' Home

Eleven veterans, all residents of Massachusetts' Holyoke Soldiers' Home, are dead after five tested positive for the coronavirus, according to NBC affiliate WWLP. Five of the other veterans who died were awaiting test results for the virus. In addition, five staff members at the facility tested positive.

Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Dan Tsai said in a press release Monday that Bennett Walsh, superintendent of Holyoke Soldiers' Home, had been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately.

According to Mass.gov, the Soldiers' Home is described as a "247-bed long term nursing care facility with 24-hour licensed nursing staff."

At the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, 11 residents have died after a coronavirus outbreak.

Virginia Under 'Stay-at-Home' Order Until June 10

Virginia is now under a "stay-at-home" order until June 10, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday.

Northam said he issued the order because people are not following guidelines they remain in their residences. He noted large crowds of people gathering at beaches and other places over the weekend, NBC4 Washington reports.

All people in Virginia must stay at home unless they are getting food, medical attention or help from law enforcement, among other essentials.

Those who fail to comply could face a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to $2,500 and a year in prison.