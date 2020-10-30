Coronavirus Spreads Quickly Among Household Members: CDC Report

If one person in a household has COVID-19, there’s a good chance it’ll spread to others — and quickly.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published Friday, took a close look at how the virus spread throughout people’s homes.
The study included 101 households in Nashville, Tennessee, and Marshfield, Wisconsin. All households had one index patient — a confirmed case of COVID-19. At the time the index patient first reported symptoms, no one else in their household reported any.
The 101 index patients (each in their own household) lived with a total of 191 household contacts, 102 of whom — or 53 percent — went on to test positive for COVID-19, according to the report.