Coronavirus Payments Sent to Dead Should Be Returned, Government Says

The Treasury Department described the payments to the dead and those incarcerated as inadvertent

Checks prepared for printing
Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

The federal government wants the money it sent dead people returned, NBC News reports.

The Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday updated its website to say that people who have died do not qualify for the coronavirus relief payments and that: "A Payment made to someone who died before receipt of the Payment should be returned to the IRS."

The Treasury Department also tweeted the same Wednesday.

Before that, it was unclear whether the payments, which amounted to as much as $1,200 for individuals, needed to be repaid.

The Treasury Department called the payments to deceased people as well as those who are incarcerated as inadvertent.

