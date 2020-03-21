Coronavirus Outbreak Latest: More States Brace for Lockdown; Pence Staffer Tests Positive

Negotiators from Congress and the White House are preparing to resume talks for a second day on sweeping $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package in response to the coronavirus outbreak that is sweeping the world. It's the most ambitious federal effort yet to shore up households and the U.S. economy and an angry president lashing out at all comers.

Meanwhile, the global pandemic and its nationwide shutdown grip an anxious, isolated population bracing for a healthcare crisis and looming recession.

There are more than 19,200 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States and more than 240 deaths.

Globally, more than 275,000 cases have been confirmed, including more than 11,000 deaths. At least 88,000 have recovered.

Here's the latest development in the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.:

More States Enter Lockdown This Weekend

Three American states with a combined population of 70 million are moving to restrict residents to their homes. California started Friday and New York and Illinois were to follow this weekend. Connecticut and Oregon were preparing to do the same.

The restrictions on movement take effect Saturday in Illinois and Sunday in New York. All workers in nonessential businesses will be required to stay home and gatherings of any size are banned in New York. Exceptions will be made for important errands, such as buying groceries and medicine, and for exercise.

The lockdowns in California and other states sent stock markets tumbling again. Wall Street had its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 900 points and down 17% for the week.

The World Health Organization made a plea for solidarity between age groups to make sure young people understand they are not invincible when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic and how they can put others at risk.

BMW and Nissan Close Plants

BMW said it would shut down a huge manufacturing complex in South Carolina from April 3 to 19 and Nissan said it would suspend vehicle production at its two Mexican assembly plants from next Wednesday through April 14. Auto production has resumed in China, but only partially.

President Donald Trump announced that both southern and northern U.S. borders would close temporarily to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Member of Vice President Pence's Staff Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The White House says a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have “close contact” to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone the individual has been in contact with, is being conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Miller says Pence’s office was notified Friday evening of the positive test result.

The American Heart Association provided some tips to stay healthy while social distancing at home during the coronavirus pandemic.