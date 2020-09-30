WATCH: Gov. Murphy Gives Update on Coronavirus in New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy is joined by New Jersey health and school officials Wednesday as they give an update on the response to the coronavirus.

The Democratic governor began speaking around 1 p.m. You can watch live on this page.

For several weeks now, New Jersey has reported hundreds of daily new COVID-19 cases as Murphy has also touted his state’s increased testing capacity.

On Wednesday, Murphy announced 722 new COVID-19 cases. He expressed alarm at the positivity rate being at 3% for the first time since mid July. Murphy again, reiterated that Ocean County is leading the way in new cases.

Since the start of the outbreak, more than 205,000 positive COVID-19 cases had been reported. At least 14,335 people are confirmed to have died from coronavirus-related complications. Nine new deaths were announced Wednesday.

This story is developing and will be updated.