extremism

Coronavirus and its Social Effects Fueling Extremist Violence: Report

The report cites 2 incidents involving suspected domestic extremists and 2 incidents in Florida that DHS labeled non-ideological

A worker casts a shadow on a sign with guidelines for protection from COVID-19 as construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, future home of the Raiders NFL football team, during the coronavirus pandemic, March 31, 2020, in Las Vegas.
John Locher/AP (File)

The coronavirus pandemic and its social repercussions are fueling violence, both by frustrated individuals and domestic terrorists, according to a new intelligence report by the Department of Homeland Security obtained by NBC News.

The unclassified report by a Florida field office cites two incidents involving suspected domestic extremists, and two incidents in Florida that DHS labeled non-ideological.

On March 24, the DHS report says, a "racially motivated violent extremist espousing white supremacist extremist beliefs died after a confrontation with FBI agents in Missouri as they tried to arrest him for plotting to blow up a local hospital."

The man had been the subject of a domestic terrorism investigation for plotting to commit an act of terrorism — specifically a bombing — and considered several targets, including a school with a large population of black students, a synagogue, and a mosque, according to the FBI.

Get the full story here from NBC News.

More Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

Coronavirus 50 mins ago

11,000 Deaths: Ravaged Nursing Homes Plead for More Testing

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

AP-NORC Poll: Few Americans Trust Trump’s Info on Pandemic

This article tagged under:

extremismCoronavirusNBC NewsCOVID-19Department of Homeland Security
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us