CityMD Temporarily Closing More Than a Dozen Locations Amid COVID Spike

As the city and the rest of the tri-state deals with the sudden and massive spike in COVID cases, more and more people are eager to get tested in an effort to ensure they can safely spend the holidays with family and loved ones.
But now, one of the largest healthcare providers in the NYC area is temporarily closing some of its locations, saying that it comes down to staffing difficulties.
"To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we are temporarily closing certain locations effective tomorrow, December 22," a message on CityMD's website said late Tuesday. "It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues."
Other COVID vaccination and testing centers have experienced worker shortages after workers tested positive for the virus themselves, leaving the already overwhelmed clinics stretched to the limit even further.
News
Here is a list of locations that have been listed as closed:
Bronx
- East Fordham
- East 161st
- Soundview
Brooklyn
- Bensonhurst- 18th Ave.
- Cobble Hill
- Prospect Park South
Manhattan
- East 14th
- East 50th
- West 39th
- West 125th
Queens
- Corona
- Ditmars
- Woodhaven
Westchester
- Eastchester
Long Island
- Bay Shore- North Sunrise Hwy
- Merrick
New Jersey
- Jersey City- Grove Street
- Raritan
- Wayne
It was not immediately clear when the closed locations would reopen, with the site instead pointing people to the next closest locations.