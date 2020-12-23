CityMD Launches Virtual Lines After Complaints of Hours-Long Wait

CityMD on Tuesday implemented virtual lines at select locations to help people avoid wasting hours for a quick COVID-19 test.

Visitors will still need to go to the front desk of their local CityMD and provide their names and phone numbers, but then they will notified through text message when it's their turn to come back for the test.

The urgent care says people will have 30 minutes after receiving the notification to return to the office for registration.

Not all of CityMD 200 locations currently have virtual lines but the healthcare provider said it aims to implement the new feature at every location by early January 2021.

The feature is now available at many locations across New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and Westchester. It comes after people reported several hours-long lines ahead of the Thanksgiving rush, and just days before Christmas.

CityMD CEO Dr. Jeffrey Le Benger hinted to CNBC last month that the virtual lines were coming, but he also said lines aren't going away any time soon with roughly 70% of patients who come in being COVID related.