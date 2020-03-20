Coronavirus

Christian Siriano Offers to Help Make Masks to Fight COVID-19

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already taken the 'Project Runway' star up on his offer.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 07: Christian Siriano attends the world premiere of “Like A Boss” at SVA Theater on January 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/FilmMagic)

Even in a pandemic, Christian Siriano is making it work.

The fashion designer offered to help make masks for as New York fights the novel coronavirus in a tweet this afternoon.

The tweet quickly caught Gov. Andrew Cuomo's attention, who thanked the "Project Runway" alum and coach and got in touch with his team.

He also asked others for their help.

Siriano isn't the only name in the fashion world to help out during the pandemic. The British Council of Fashion Designers urged houses to help make supplies for health care workers there. Fast fashion brand Zara is likewise making masks for first responders in Spain.

Earlier in the day, the governor put out a call for businesses to help supply gloves, gowns and masks to fight the pandemic. Earlier this week, Mayor de Blasio said just New York City needed millions of each item over the coming weeks, and is already in danger of running out of supplies.

If you need funding to make supplies, call 212-803-3100. If you have unused supplies, call 646-522-8477 or email COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov.

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus pandemic
