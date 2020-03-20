Christian Siriano Offers to Help Make Masks to Fight COVID-19

Even in a pandemic, Christian Siriano is making it work.

The fashion designer offered to help make masks for as New York fights the novel coronavirus in a tweet this afternoon.

If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help. — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020

The tweet quickly caught Gov. Andrew Cuomo's attention, who thanked the "Project Runway" alum and coach and got in touch with his team.

He also asked others for their help.

We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much.



Who's next?



Let's do this together, NY! https://t.co/4B43SKguVO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

Siriano isn't the only name in the fashion world to help out during the pandemic. The British Council of Fashion Designers urged houses to help make supplies for health care workers there. Fast fashion brand Zara is likewise making masks for first responders in Spain.

Earlier in the day, the governor put out a call for businesses to help supply gloves, gowns and masks to fight the pandemic. Earlier this week, Mayor de Blasio said just New York City needed millions of each item over the coming weeks, and is already in danger of running out of supplies.

If you need funding to make supplies, call 212-803-3100. If you have unused supplies, call 646-522-8477 or email COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov.