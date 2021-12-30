cruise ships

CDC Says Don't Board Cruise Ships, Regardless of Vaccine Status, Due to COVID Concerns

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people to avoid traveling on cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status, due to the high risk of COVID-19 infection onboard ships.

The agency updated the travel health notice for cruise ship travel from a Level 3 to a Level 4, the highest risk level on its scale. The warning comes as the number of ships under investigation or observation by the CDC for COVID-19 outbreaks continues to rise.

