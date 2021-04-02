vaccine

CDC: Nearly a Third of Country Has Gotten at Least One Dose of COVID Vaccine

Most of those who have gotten at least one shot are 65 and older

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The United States has hit a major milestone in the battle against COVID-19 — more than 100,000,000 Americans have now gotten at least one dose of vaccine, the federal government reported Friday.

And nearly 58 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One year after the pandemic hit the U.S., 101.8 million have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, which is a little over 30 percent of the total U.S. population.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

vaccine 19 mins ago

Many Still Hesitate to Get Vaccine, But Reluctance Is Easing

coronavirus pandemic 6 hours ago

CDC: Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel in US Without Tests, Quarantines

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

vaccineCoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us