CDC: Nearly a Third of Country Has Gotten at Least One Dose of COVID Vaccine

The United States has hit a major milestone in the battle against COVID-19 — more than 100,000,000 Americans have now gotten at least one dose of vaccine, the federal government reported Friday.

And nearly 58 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One year after the pandemic hit the U.S., 101.8 million have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, which is a little over 30 percent of the total U.S. population.

