CDC: Every Public Activity in the US ‘Has Some Degree of Risk’

The United States may see coronavirus cases increase in the coming weeks as states continue to reopen and Americans gather together, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, in a warning that underscored protective measures must accompany a return to daily life.

"Every activity that involves interacting with others has some degree of risk right now," Dr. Jay Butler, the leader of the CDC's COVID-19 response, said at a briefing.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield urged Americans to continue to follow public health guidance including social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings in public.

During the briefing, the agency's first public news conference since late March, the CDC released two detailed lists of suggestions, called "Deciding to Go Out" and "Considerations for Events and Gatherings," to help individuals reduce risks as communities reopen and Americans increasingly go out to restaurants, events and gatherings.

