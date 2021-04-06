Students in Camden public schools won't be returning to the classroom next week as originally planned.

Camden Superintendent Katrina McCombs sent a letter to families Monday that learning would remain virtual for the week of April 12 and that the district's hybrid plan would now begin on Monday, April 19.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For the week of April 12, all students will continue fully remote. In-person teaching and learning will begin on Monday, April 19, 2021.



For more information visit our website at https://t.co/jmitjZMWye pic.twitter.com/LN2gS0KaH0 — Camden Schools (@CamdenSchools) April 6, 2021

"I know this news is likely not favored, particularly because the anticipation of having your child(ren) start in-person is high," McCombs said.

The delay in learning was delivered as students were on spring break. And that is the main reason given for the delay, according to the school district:

Community spread may increase and be negatively impacted due to staff and student/family travel.

Anticipated staff member quarantines due to travel will likely leave the District unable to cover all classes. This will impact our availability of substitute teachers.

Although the CDC and NJDOH suggest we can operate hybrid learning during "high ranges" we want to reduce risks with any additional spring break exposure.

The district’s decision to operate fully remote the week immediately following Spring Break was based on continued collaboration with county health and education officials.

McCombs doesn't foresee another in-person learning delay.

"I am confident that we will begin in-person instruction on April 19 in the safest way possible," she said.