Calls for Renewed Mask Mandates Grow as Delta Fuels COVID Surge in NYC, U.S.

What to Know NYC's rolling new case average is up more than 64% the past seven days over the weekly average for the previous four weeks; delta has become the dominant strain and is fueling the latest spread

The trend is similar at the national level, where cases of COVID-19 last week increased by 17,000 nationwide over a 14-day period for the first time since late fall

Los Angeles became the nation's most populous county to reinstate indoor mask mandates over the weekend because of the spread. Some in other major cities, including New York, have called for the same

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant in under-vaccinated neighborhoods is threatening to cause a major setback in New York's (and the nation's) pandemic progress, while calls have grown for elected officials to reinstate indoor mask mandates to shield the millions of Americans who haven't yet been immunized.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For weeks, the Empire State has reported sustained declines in new COVID infections as well as fewer hospitalizations and deaths, but lately, new daily case counts have surged past 1,000, up significantly from the roughly 300 to 400 new cases a day that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was reporting just a month ago.

In New York City, the rolling new case average is up more than 64% over the weekly average the four weeks prior as of Monday -- a jarring increase fueled by the delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in the five boroughs and nationwide.

New hospitalization and death rates in the one-time pandemic epicenter remain on the decline for now -- a testament, officials say, to the power of vaccination to curtail worse outcomes associated with the respiratory disease.

As the “hypertransmissable” Delta variant surges in communities across the U.S., CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky issued a stark warning to those who remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus, saying, “Our biggest concern is that we’re going to see preventable cases, hospitalizations and sadly, deaths among the unvaccinated.”

The trend is similar at the national level, where cases of COVID-19 last week increased by 17,000 nationwide over a 14-day period for the first time since late fall. An increase in hospitalization and death historically follows a spike in illness.

U.S. Surgeon General Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has said it would be appropriate for local governments to reinstate mask mandates while former surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams took a more urgent tone on Sunday. He called easing mask guidelines "premature" and "harmful' in the face of the delta variant's spread and urged everyone to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are still required for vaccinated people in certain scenarios, including on mass transit, in airports, in schools and other places deemed to be higher risk. But that rule has been lifted for vaccinated people in the vast majority of cases.

Los Angeles became the nation's most populous county to reinstate indoor mask mandates over the weekend because of the spread. Some in other major cities, including New York, have called for the same. Locally, officials say they believe the current guidance to be appropriate though are monitoring the situation closely.

NYC City Council Chair of Health Committee Mark Levine unleashed a call on Twitter to bring back mandatory face masks, saying in part, "It's time to renew the indoor mask mandate, including for those who are vax'd. Remember that indoor masking protects many people who are vulnerable—kids, the immunocompromised, workers."

When asked about the possibility of reinstating the mask mandate, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that there's no plan to do so "at this point." The mayor consistently points to unmoving hospitalization rates as the key indicator.

While U.S. case numbers and hospitalizations are still far below levels from the worst of the pandemic early this year, Murthy said the worsening situation shows the need to convince more people to get inoculations.

“It is our fastest, most effective way out of this pandemic,” he said.

In a White House briefing on Thursday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy shared his new advisory on the dangers of health misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 186 million Americans have received at least one shot to date, but another 90 million eligible Americans haven't. Officials are trying to overcome hesitancy or outright refusal among some — particularly conservative, rural white people — to get vaccinated, but it's unclear how to do that successfully. So, as an interim stopgap, some places have reverted to health precautions that had been cast aside.

Meanwhile, four of New York's mass vaccination sites are set to close on Monday as the state plans to redistribute resources into more localized operations. The sites at The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, Plattsburgh International Airport, SUNY Polytechnic Institute - Utica, and Jones Beach will close.

Cuomo has cited decreasing demand and "milestone" achievements in vaccinations for shuttering the mass vaccination sites.

"Over the course of weeks and months, a number of sites will downscale based on demand, proximity to other vaccination sites, and other locally focused efforts. The transition reflects the State's plan to focus resources on areas where zip code data shows the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average," the governor's office outlined last month.

Not sure how the process works? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.