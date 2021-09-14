COVID-19

California Couple Die of COVID, Leave Behind 5 Kids, Including Newborn Daughter

Daniel and Davy Macias.
Courtesy Terri Serey

Daniel Macias wanted to wait until he and his wife, Davy Macias, recovered from the coronavirus before naming their newborn daughter. But about a week after giving birth, the mother died of COVID-19 complications. And nearly two weeks after she died, so did her husband.

Davy Macias was 37, and Daniel Macias was 39, Terri Serey, Davy Macias' sister-in-law, told NBC News on Monday. The couple, both of Yucaipa, California, left behind five children, ages 7, 5, 3, 2 and 3 weeks.

“They were the kindest, most amazing people,” Serey said. “They were the ones who got everyone together — for every birthday, every holiday.”

The two are among more than 660,000 people in the U.S. who have died of the coronavirus. Davy Macias was unvaccinated because she was pregnant, Serey said, but it was unclear if Daniel was vaccinated.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

