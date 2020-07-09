California Becomes First State to Sue Trump Admin Over Student Visa Policy

California will become the first state to sue the Trump administration over guidelines issued this week that bar international students from remaining in the United States if they can take classes online, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Thursday afternoon.

The lawsuit, which was expected to be filed Thursday in Northern California’s U.S District Court, seeks a preliminary injunction against enforcement of the new visa policy.

Under the directive, students on F-1 and M-1 visas "must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.

Those who violate the rules "may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings," according to the agency.

