Businesses Reopen in NYC's Improved Cluster Zones Thursday; Other Spots See Rules Tighten

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled new benchmarks Wednesday for reopening cluster zones; they focus on positivity rates, sources of new cases, hospitalization and new case trends and enforcement

Based on those new benchmarks, he eased restrictions in some Queens hotspots and intensified them in Brooklyn's red zone; there are no changes to the maps in Orange, Rockland or Broome counties

Cuomo also said he's concerning about new micro-clusters breaking out on the New York/Pennsylvania border; those appear at least in part tied to community spread, he said, and will amp up testing

It's a tale of two cities in New York, two weeks after Gov. Andrew Cuomo implemented new restrictions in highly specific hotspot areas in Brooklyn and Queens. Nonessential businesses, including indoor dining, can reopen Thursday in parts of Queens, where Cuomo eased the rules a day earlier.

In Brooklyn's highest-risk area, its red zone, strict virus control measures will be extended, with Cuomo citing ongoing issues as far as COVID positivity rates and community compliance. He didn't change the maps for Orange or Rockland counties either. While he noted improvement, he said it wasn't enough.

The realigned cluster maps will likely spark confusion, as their initial reveal did two weeks ago. One of the maps was quietly adjusted after that initial rollout, leaving a school -- and parents -- confused about whether it was closed or not.

A number of schools in Queens will be allowed to reopen in-person Monday; ones in both orange and red zones had to switch all-remote for two weeks. A city Department of Education spokesperson said Wednesday that it was still working to develop a tally of the number of schools that could resume in-person learning.

The cluster zone saga may be the new way of life for parts of New York -- at least for now. Cuomo said he would reassess the metrics -- including positivity rates, hospitalization and new case trends, local enforcement and community compliance -- on a moving 10-day period. He said he'd make adjustments as progress warrants. And he has the flexibility to do the same if new issues emerge

For his part, Mayor Bill de Blasio has touted improved compliance on behalf of New Yorkers during this initial cluster zone time. He acknowledged -- and did so even before the governor's announcement Wednesday -- that parts of Brooklyn still had more work to do but said he was pleased by the turnaround in Queens.

"I think it's been a wake-up call and a lot of folks will act differently from this point on," de Blasio said.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Where Do We Go From Here?

While the clusters have driven an increase in state- and citywide hospitalizations, they haven't dramatically affected either rolling positivity rate. New York state's ticked up to a recent high without the hotspots (1.42 percent) Wednesday, but that is still an exceptionally low number compared with the rest of the country.

"Don't get unduly alarmed by a micro-cluster. The infection rate in our micro-clusters is lower than the infection rate of most states. We talk about four or five percent in a micro-cluster," Cuomo said. "Many states would love to have the infection rate that we have in our micro-clusters as their statewide rate."

According to Wednesday data from Johns Hopkins, New York has the third-lowest infection rate in the nation (1.16 percent), based on a seven-day rolling period. Only Massachusetts (1.13 percent) and Maine (0.52 percent) have lower positivity rates on a weekly basis. The state with the highest, Nevada, has a rolling positivity average more than 50 times higher than New York's (58.84 percent).

New Jersey and Connecticut are among the 15 lowest-transmission rate states -- 2.71 percent and 1.92 percent, respectively -- even as they battle new case spikes. New Jersey's daily case totals have doubled over the last month, with officials pointing to small household gatherings and parties as a primary source.

Gov. Phil Murphy says there's evidence of the problem virtually everywhere in the state and he can't regulate what happens within people's private homes. Instead, he urges people to be smart. The governor had to pull himself "off the field" abruptly Wednesday after learning two senior staff members with whom he had been in contact had tested positive for COVID-19. Murphy and his wife were retested Wednesday, the second time in 72 hours, and their tests came back negative. Both said they would isolate through the weekend as a precaution.

It wasn't clear if Murphy's lieutenant governor would stand in for him at his scheduled Thursday COVID briefing or if it would be canceled.

It was one of Governor Murphy's senior staff members who tested positive for COVID-19. So far, the Governor and his wife have tested negative but as a precaution he's now self-quarantining. Brian Thompson reports from the Governor's home in Middletown.

Cuomo has said he would work with Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to help get their numbers down, though his micro-cluster strategy may be less effective in areas less dense than New York City, where he can literally attack flare-ups on a targeted block-by-block level. He has said he plans to use that same strategy to address expected viral flare-ups in New York through the fall.

The New York governor hopes winter will be the season of the vaccine, though delivering and administering that to 20 million (or as many as 40 million) people will be another challenge entirely. Cuomo indicated Wednesday he doubted one would even be deliverable on a large scale by December.

"Winter is going to be the season of the vaccine. That may very well be the most challenging operation government has had to perform all through COVID. You think testing was hard? It pales in comparison to administering vaccines," Cuomo said. "Just to put the numbers, we did 12 million COVID tests over seven months, moving heaven and earth. We have to do 40 million vaccinations."

Earlier in the day, de Blasio said New York City was working with the state on a vaccine implementation plan for the five boroughs. He called an effective vaccine "the gateway" to the city's post-COVID rebirth. Until one comes, and it is proven to be safe, the mayor is focused on maintaining progress in hotspots and citywide. More than 23,000 COVID tests have been done in cluster zones since Sept. 30.

The national outlook, meanwhile, has turned increasingly concerning. The government's top public health officials warned that the number of COVID-19 cases is rising across a majority of the country in a rare briefing Wednesday.

Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency has noted a "distressing trend" in which coronavirus case numbers are "increasing in nearly 75 percent of the country."