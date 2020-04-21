Coronavirus

Bryant Park Sends ‘Message of Love’ to All Essential Workers With Giant Lawn Heart

In a tribute to the strength of perseverance of New Yorkers, Bryant Park, created a massive heart in its newly seeded 1.1-acre lawn

A beloved green space in the heart of New York City is showing appreciation for all the essential workers who are risking their lives to keep our society going during this trying and unprecedented time.

In a tribute to the strength of perseverance of New Yorkers, Bryant Park, created a massive heart in its newly seeded 1.1-acre lawn as the park recently completed the annual transition from ice skating rink to a lush green field.

“It’s a message of love to all New Yorkers, especially essential workers, who are weathering the pandemic crisis in a heroic way," Bryant Park Corporation Executive Director Dan Biederman said in a statement.

Bryant Park is famous for its lush seasonal gardens, free activities and al fresco dining.

Although the park is currently open, all programs are temporarily on hold or are being offered virtually. If you visit the park, please practice social distancing and stay at least six feet away from other park visitors.

Located adjacent to the New York Public Library and surrounded by iconic skyscrapers, Bryant Park is visited by more than 12 million people each year and is one of the busiest public spaces in the world, according to its officials website.

The lawn is expected to open as usual to the public in early May and will be in compliance with any social distancing regulations in effect.

