Brooklyn’s ‘Quarantined Quartet’ Family Plays Music Together Every Night of Pandemic

It's been more than two months since New York's "PAUSE" orders officially took effect, with every parent in the state and the region learning quickly: it's a long time to be cooped up with children.

But one family is trying to make the most of all their time spent together, by using their talents to bring them together.

Every night, the Hochman family makes beautiful music together at their Brooklyn home, something they've done every night since the start of quarantine — 67 straight days of songs and togetherness.

"I thought, you know, this would be a cool thing, to start a family project of us practicing together every day," said Jason Hochman.

The musical family is made up of husband and wife Jason and Elysa, along with their two young sons, Joseph and Noah. The parents are professional musicians who also own New York Guitar Academy in Manhattan, and were forced to close the business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, and like many other families, the Hochmans are spending a lot more time together inside. And while all played guitar, Jason said it was "never together," but rather having their sons practice their solo songs on their own.

That has since changed.

"It's a fun time together. I mean, sometimes there's definitely issues, not always roses," Elysa said with a laugh. "But it's definitely a time of day where all four of us come together and we are together making music...we create together."

The family puts on their shows anywhere from bedrooms to the backyard, and now the performances are going out on Instagram as well. Every 10 days, they do a live showing all together.

They said that while playing together is bringing the closer to one another, they also hope it brings a little joy to others as well.

"It's been inspiring people and it's been spreading a lot of positivity during this negative time," Jason said.

The Quarantined Quartet plans to keep playing together all summer long, with their next live concert coming on Friday, May 29, on Instagram.