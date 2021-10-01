Broadway's ‘Aladdin' Returns Night After Getting Shut Down Due to COVID

The show will go on!

A night after "Aladdin" on Broadway announced a sudden cancellation due to COVID-19 cases reported within the musical's company, the hit show raised the curtains once again, much to the delight of crowds.

"We got here at 6:20. The show was at 7. As soon as we got in line, they said the show is closed because of COVID," said Chelsea Peterson of her experience Wednesday night. But the North Carolina resident in NYC celebrating her anniversary got to enjoy the show the next night instead.

She and all the other fans erupted in cheers when the doors finally opened Thursday evening, putting to rest any fears of a second cancellation.

"We would've been so bummed because we're going back tomorrow. But the actors' health is most important," Peterson said.

Just before curtains were set to go up on Wednesday, the popular Disney musical tweeted that "through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled."

Wednesday's cancellation remains a potentially worrying sign for Broadway's recovery. It was the first Broadway COVID-19 cancellation since shows resumed with Bruce Springsteen's concert returning in July and “Pass Over” as the first play to debut in August.

The pandemic forced Broadway theaters to abruptly close on March 12, 2020, knocking out all shows and scrambling the spring season. Several have restarted, including the so-called big three of “Wicked,” “Hamilton” and “The Lion King.”

