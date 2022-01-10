Broadway Toughens Vaccine Rule for Kids Under 12, Extends Mask Policy Through April

The Broadway League will require patrons under the age of 12 to provide proof of full vaccination -- two doses of the Pfizer regimen -- to enter one of its 41 theaters starting later this month, while its mask policy has been extended through April.

The organization announced the update on Monday. The full vaccination proof rule for the youngest eligible kids, those aged 5 to 11, takes effect on Jan. 29. For these purposes, full vaccination means the second dose was administered at least 14 days prior to the Broadway performance the child is planning to attend.

Kids aged 12 and up have had to show that same proof for the last month or so, as have adults, amid an omicron-fueled wave of infections that forced a number of productions to halt performances. Some even canceled shows once the audience was in their seats due to last-minute breakthrough tests within their companies.

Face masks have been the rule of thumb regardless of vaccination status since Broadway unveiled its revamped mask and vaccination policy over the summer. They must be worn at all times except for while eating or drinking.

That policy has been extended through April 30 at least.

“We’re proud to continue setting the gold standard of covid health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York. We’re equally proud to assure our ticket buyers’ purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement.

"Our theatres and world class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we’ve done every day for the past five months," she added. "Come join us!"

Children not yet eligible for vaccination can attend shows with proof of a negative COVID-19 test. A negative PCR test can be taken within 72 hours of a show, whereas an antigen test is allowed within six hours of the start time.

Exceptions can also be made for ticket holders with a medical condition or "closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination."

More up-to-date information on Broadway's COVID policies can be found here.