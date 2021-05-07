Bodies of 750 NYers Lost at Height of Pandemic Languish in Temporary Storage in Brooklyn

What to Know 750 NYers who died early in the pandemic whose bodies haven't been claimed by family are being held in temporary long-term storage in Brooklyn

Three of the five New York City boroughs rank among the six deadliest COVID counties in America, according to Johns Hopkins data

Families who lost a loved one during the coronavirus pandemic can apply for FEMA reimbursement of funeral and burial fees up to $9,000

Nearly 14 months after New York City reported its first coronavirus-related death, roughly 750 people who died at the height of the pandemic whose bodies have not been claimed are still being held in temporary long-term storage by the medical examiner's office at a pier in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The temporary morgue was created during the worst of the pandemic, when more than 800 New Yorkers were dying every day of the virus, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told News 4.

"With sensitivity and compassion, we continue to work with individual families on a case by case basis during their period of mourning," the spokesperson said.

Some families have asked for their loved ones' remains to be buried on Hart Island, the nation's largest public cemetery, while the medical examiner's office has run into problems reaching relatives for others after making its initial contact.

Hart Island saw a spike in burials last year, with 2,666 laid to rest there in 2020 compared with about 1,200 in a typical year. There have been 504 burials on Hart Island so far this year.

FEMA launched a hotline in mid-April to help get burial and funeral funds into the hands of New Yorkers and other Americans who couldn't afford those expenses.

Families who lost someone to the virus that decimated lives of New Yorkers since last spring are eligible for up to $9,000. The FEMA hotline is 1-844-684-6333.

As of Friday, FEMA said it has received 17,012 applications for funeral assistance from the state of New York. Learn more about that program here.

To date, New York state has confirmed more than 42,200 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic started, nearly 23,000 of those in the city alone. Confirmed deaths mean COVID-19 is listed as a cause or contributing factor on a death certificate.

The CDC estimates thousands upon thousands of more deaths in the Empire State may be attributable to COVID-19 than have been reported.

The true toll may forever remain incalculable.

Brooklyn and Queens, the longtime two deadliest COVID counties in America, now rank second (10,223) and fifth (9,779), respectively, among U.S. counties in terms of COVID deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data. The Bronx is sixth (6,492).