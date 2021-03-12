Black, Hispanic Americans Bearing Brunt of Coronavirus Economic Toll, Poll Finds

Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely than white Americans to have experienced job and other income losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Those who have lost income are more likely to be in a deep financial hole.
The poll finds that 62% of Hispanic Americans and 54% of Black Americans have lost some form of household income during the pandemic, including job losses, pay cuts, fewer hours and unpaid leave. That compares with 45% of white Americans.
Black and Hispanic Americans are also more likely than white Americans to say they are close to someone who has died from COVID-19 and less likely to have received a vaccination.
The pandemic has killed Black and Hispanic Americans at rates disproportionate to their population in the U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.