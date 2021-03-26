vaccine

Biden Administration Kicks Off National Vaccination Outreach Campaign

Officials did not provide an exact price tag for the campaign but said much of it would come from money allocated in the COVID relief bill the president recently signed into law

The Biden administration is formally launching its much-anticipated national campaign to increase confidence among Americans in the coronavirus vaccine, branding the effort “We Can Do This,” according to images obtained by NBC News.

Graphics the administration created with the slogan come in multiple languages, and can be set against the backdrop of a map of the U.S. or individual states, according to the images. One administration official said the slogan is designed as a “unifying message of, every single person has to do their part.”

The majority of the funding for the multi-billion-dollar public education campaign will focus on coordinating the “We Can Do This” messaging with local community leaders, like a grassroots public-education campaign, the official said. The effort will also include ads on television, radio, online and social media platforms, though those ads have not yet begun to run.

This article tagged under:

vaccineCoronavirusJoe Biden
