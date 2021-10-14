The Biden Administration

Biden Admin to Invest $100M to Address Health Care Worker Shortage

The program helps place primary care doctors in communities that have a hard time recruiting and retaining them

By Phil McCausland | NBC News

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will direct $100 million to the National Health Service Corps to help address the health care worker shortage.

Pulled from funding in the American Rescue Plan, the $100 million represents one of the nation’s biggest investments in a program that helps place primary care doctors in communities that have difficulty recruiting and retaining them. It's a five-fold increase from previous years, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

The National Health Service Corps offers loan repayments and scholarships to clinicians in exchange for multiple years of service in areas that have a health care provider shortage. The announcement comes after the United States lost 17,500 health care employees in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

