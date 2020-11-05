Beware the Surge: NY, NJ Wary as COVID Numbers Trend Up; US Sets Bleak New Record

What to Know New York City, the former epicenter of the national crisis, has seen its key indicators rise considerably in recent weeks; Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he had "real concerns" about the daily case average

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared Wednesday "the second wave has begun" as he announced the state's highest daily new case total since May 6 -- for the second time in a week

Cases continue to surge across the United States, which reported more than 100,000 new ones Wednesday for the first time, smashing its own single-day record yet again

New York City's mayor is growing increasingly concerned as the five boroughs' core COVID metrics keep trending up, while New Jersey reported its highest daily new case total Wednesday in nearly six months -- for the second time in a week.

Both New York and New Jersey continue to see slow, but increasingly faster, upticks amid a United States surge that has left no state untouched. The U.S. has broken its single-day case record about a half-dozen times in the last two weeks and reported more than 100,000 new cases Wednesday for the first time.

Overall, the states' positivity rates remain well below the national average. New York vacillates between the second- or third-lowest in the nation; some states seeing rampant virus spread have positivity rates more than 30 times higher, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is urging people to take precautions to stop rising COVID-19 case numbers and avoid a very difficult winter ahead. NBCLX's Clark Fouraker breaks down Dr. Fauci's grim warning and his advice to prevent outbreaks.

Still, there is growing concern -- particularly in New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy declared Wednesday in a press conference about legalizing recreational pot (NJ said yes to that ballot question) that the second COVID wave has begun.

Murphy has yet to implement new statewide restrictions or targeted ones like those Gov. Andrew Cuomo rolled out in parts of New York about a month ago. But he has said he's not opposed to another shutdown if the situation warrants.

Some Garden State cities have taken measures into their own hands, with Newark, Paterson and Hoboken among those to reimpose new local rules. Hoboken took its measures a step further Wednesday, authorizing local law enforcement to hand out $1,000 fines to any individual who hosts parties of more than 25 people. It came just days after the mayor signed an executive order forcing bars and restaurants to close by midnight.

New York City, the former epicenter of the national crisis, has seen its key indicators rise considerably in recent weeks. Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday said there are "real concerns" as he reported that the daily case average topped 600 (628) for the second time in two days, as well as the highest new daily hospital admissions in recent memory (114).

The seven-day rolling positivity average, which de Blasio calls the "most objective measure" of the city's standing in its ongoing coronavirus fight, stood at 1.74 percent Wednesday. It has hovered around there after a steady increase over the course of the last month or so. De Blasio had warned indoor dining could be shuttered across the five boroughs again if that rolling rate hits 2 percent.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Any new restrictions in the city, though, would be by order of the governor. Cuomo has touted his micro-cluster strategy, which applies varying restrictions at a hyperlocal level based on color-coded risk categorization, as an effective containment approach.

The so-called red zones, which see total shutdowns and remain in place in parts of Brooklyn and Rockland County, have seen marked progress over the last month. The rolling positivity average in Brooklyn's red zone is 3.45 percent, down from 4.14 percent the week before and 5.86 percent three weeks before that. The Rockland County red zone has seen slower improvement, with a few upticks along the way, but its 3.63 percent positivity rate average as of Wednesday is significantly lower than the 9.77 percent it saw Oct. 4-Oct. 10.

Some of the state's 10 regions are starting to see their rolling positivity rates tick up. Cuomo called out Western New York, which has a 2.6 percent rolling positivity rate, as an area of particular concern.

The after-effects of the case increases are starting to become more apparent. Statewide, COVID hospitalizations are in the midst of a two-week stretch above 1,000 for the first time since breaking that streak in June. Wednesday's hospitalizations were the highest since June 18 (1,253). More death may follow.

"The surge in cases around the country and the globe is a stark reminder that this pandemic is far from over, and while we are doing a good job keeping our positivity rate comparatively low, the numbers in Western New York are a caution flag," Cuomo said. "We're staying on top of this situation by continuing our aggressive micro-cluster strategy, expanding testing capacity and enforcing compliance of the public health law. But New Yorkers must continue to practice the basic daily behaviors that make such a difference in our ability to slow the spread. Be vigilant, wear a mask, stay socially distanced and wash your hands."

Connecticut has also seen severe upticks as of late. Gov. Ned Lamont rolled back some of its reopenings in the last week. The rollback, called Phase 2.1, is set to take effect Friday.

It includes a reduction in indoor capacity for restaurants and event venues, and a 9:30 p.m. curfew for dine-in service. The governor was careful to say that they do not believe restaurants following the COVID-19 guidelines are the direct cause of any outbreaks, but with concerns about community spread, they believe the move is necessary to protect public health.

The state has also issued a strong recommendation for people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., though this is not a mandatory curfew.

The surging cases and hospitalizations across the tri-state area and the country reflect the challenge that either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, whomever wins the still-undecided presidential election, will face in the coming months over the pandemic, with winter and the holidays approaching.

Public health experts say the country won't return to any semblance of normal well after an effective vaccine is available, given concerns about delivery, distribution and administration of any treatment. Cuomo and Murphy have both shared their initial vaccine rollout plans; both describe it as a momentous task. In New York, Cuomo has expressed doubt one would be deliverable by year's end.