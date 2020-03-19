Bank of America Customers Impacted by Coronavirus May Be Able to Defer Mortgage Payments

Bank of America said some customers can request to defer payments on financial products such as mortgage loans and credit cards as part of the bank’s assistance program for consumers and small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said it will deal with giving relief in each situation on a "case-by-case" basis for the following products:

Mortgages and home equity

Deposit accounts (overdraft fees, etc)

Credit cards

Small business loans

Auto loans

The bank also said it has paused foreclosure sales, evictions and repossessions.

America’s financial sector is in much better shape than during the last major crisis, which originated with banks’ risky mortgage lending. This time around, banks have fortified balance sheets and have already shown they want to help their customers through the coming hardships the coronavirus, and the business shutdowns because of it, will cause.

A group of the banks including Bank of America declared this week that they would be suspending stock buybacks through at least June to show they were committed to providing the "maximum" financial support to clients during the pandemic.

Bank of America, which has 66 million customers, is directing people toward its client resources website for help.

Additional reporting by Hugh Son.

This story first appeared on CNBC.com. More from CNBC: