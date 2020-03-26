Stop AAPI Hate

Asian Americans Report More Than 650 Racist Acts Over Last Week, New Data Says

“The deliberate use of terms like ‘Chinese virus’ has definitely fanned the flames of racism toward Asian Americans in this country,” one nonprofit leader said

a restaurant worker stands in the street in New York's Chinatown in New York City
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Seattle resident Kari was at her local grocery store in mid-March when another shopper told her own child she couldn't be in the same line as the Korean American. She would get them sick, the shopper said. A week later at the same store, a cashier refused to check her out, saying she was going on break.

The encounter is one of hundreds of racist and xenophobic incidents that have been reported over the past week, new data reveals. The online reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate shared exclusively with NBC Asian America that since its inception March 18, it has received more than 650 direct reports of discrimination against primarily Asian Americans, NBC News reports.

People have reported being coughed at or spit on and being told to leave stores, Uber and Lyft drivers refusing to pick them up, verbal and online harassment and physical assault, according to the site, which was launched by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON) and Chinese for Affirmative Action.

“It shows how pervasive and widespread these anti-Asian cases are occurring,” said Russell Jeung, professor of Asian American Studies at San Francisco State University who compiled the data.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

