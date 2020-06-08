As NYC Enters Phase 1, State Launches New Focused Testing Strategy

What to Know As New York City finally entered Phase I of its reopening Monday, the final region in the state to do so, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York is launching a new focused coronavirus testing strategy specifically for the Big Apple.

The testing strategy includes conducting 35,000 coronavirus tests per day in the city, to see daily if there is a substantial increase in cases. Cuomo also announced the state will continue to focus in the hotspot neighborhoods of New York City.

Additionally, Cuomo urged protesters who have been participating in recent demonstrations against police brutality and racism to get tested.

"We are going to keep a special eye on New York City to see what happens," he said.

"We’ll do 35,000 tests per day in New York City. Take a snapshot everyday: if you see any increase, in the infection rate then react immediately," Cuomo said. "Thirty-five thousand tests per day is a healthy snapshot, a healthy sample."

He said the samples would allow the state to "calibrate what you’re doing" in the instance that there is an increase in positive coronavirus cases.

"Again, I'm asking all the protesters to please get tested," he said. "That is a new question that has been dropped into the mix. We had all these at home measures and then we had thousands of people show up for protests. Did that affect the spread of the virus? We don’t know. We don’t know. So I’m asking the protesters please go get a test. It’s free. It’s available."

There are 15 testing site in New York City that are prioritized just for protesters, according to the governor.

Cuomo also announced the state will continue to focus in the hotspot neighborhoods of New York City.

"These are zip codes where we know there is a higher infection rate than other part of the city and it’d dramatically high. Overall the infection rate in New York City is about 19 percent, some of these communities are over 50 percent. So we are targeting these hot spots. More testing. More treatment in these hotspots and more awareness," Cuomo said.

Among the hot spots are: Bathgate (Bronx), which has a 51 percent infection rate; Bronx Park South and Jerome Park (Bronx), both have a 50 percent infection rate; Flatbush (Brooklyn) and Queens Village (Queens), both have a 45 percent infection rate; Morrisania (Bronx), which has a 43 percent rate; Brownsville and Williamsburg (Brooklyn), which have a 41 percent and 40 percent infection rate, respectively; and, the Highbridge and Pelham Gardens neighborhoods in the Bronx -- both which have a 38 percent infection rate.

The infection rates in these neighborhoods are dramatically high, compared to the 19.9 percent rate of all of New York City.

This focus on hotspots also includes setting up 14 additional testing sites in partnership with Northwell Health and SOMOS Community Care in these areas.

Overall, New York City has more than 240 testing sites.

"So you can get a test. It doesn’t cost anything and there are 240 sites available so there is no reason not to do it. There is a website where you can go to the website, punch in your address, find the availability, call and set it up," Cuomo said.

In order to see the closest testing site near you, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov.