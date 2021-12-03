New York City

Anti-Vax Ad Filled With Disinformation Appears on MTA Bus Shelter

NBC Universal, Inc.

An official-looking poster about why New Yorkers shouldn't get the COVID-19 appeared on an MTA bus shelter as city officials urge them to do the opposite amid months-long high metrics and the discovery of omicron variant cases.

It's unclear when the ad appeared near a B43 bus stop in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, but a spokesperson for the MTA says the agency is not responsible for it.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Bus shelters are not MTA property and though we would prefer not to have objectionable messages marketed to our customers, we have no power to manage content for these facilities, which are controlled by the City of New York," MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said in a statement.

Disinformation about coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccines is all over social media but some can be found on the streets in the form of small stickers and posters. The giant ad found this week listed 10 reasons why people shouldn't get the shot that health experts across the globe recommend.

As deadline day approaches for NYC correction workers to get vaccinated, the city doled out more second shots to children as omicron fears continue.NBC New York's Andrew Siff reports.

At the bottom of the poster encased in glass, readers are urged to visit a website that promotes the wildly discredited veterinary drug Ivermectin as one of the treatments for COVID-19. The FDA had warned Americans to stop using the dewormer drug over the summer but disinformation about it has persisted.

New York City Department of Transportation said the ad is coming down Thursday, adding that its franchisee didn't sell it and that it's possible someone pried open the glass casing.

"We’ll continue to investigate and share more information as soon as we can," the DOT wrote in a tweet.

Coronavirus Dec 2

This Map Shows Where the Covid Omicron Variant Has Been Detected

omicron 13 hours ago

NY COVID Cases Top 11K for 1st Time Since January as Hochul Announces 5 Omicron Cases

Coronavirus 18 hours ago

Covid Hospitalizations From Delta Variant Creep Up Again Across America as Omicron Lands in U.S.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York Citycovid-19 vaccineDisinformation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us