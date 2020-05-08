Amtrak to Resume Acela Service on June 1

Amtrak will resume Acela train service on June 1 for those traveling between Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York, New Haven, Boston and other cities.

Acela express trains, which travel at speeds up to 150 mph, were shuttered back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and customers were told to use Northeast Regional service instead.

Amtrak has seen overall ridership decline by more than 90%. But the rail line said it anticipates rising demand so it will bring back three weekday Acela roundtrips. Northeast Regional service will get a boost to 10 roundtrips, up from eight.

“We are dedicated to doing everything possible to return service safely. We want everyone to feel comfortable as they navigate this new normal,” Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said in a release.

The announcement comes a day after Amtrak said it would require passengers to wear face coverings beginning next Monday.

Passengers will be required to provide their own facial covering and wear it over their nose and mouth while in stations and on trains and thruway buses.

The coverings can be removed when customers are eating in designated areas or are seated alone or with a travel companion. Small children are exempt.

Other steps Amtrak is taking include limiting sales to 50% capacity, accepting only cashless payments, encouraging physical distancing in high-traffic areas, limiting seating in dining areas and offering flexible dining service.